Agilisium Consulting Achieves Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows Server Service Delivery Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilisium Consulting announced today that it became an authorized Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows Server Service Delivery Partner Status. In a nutshell, Agilisium Consulting helps to migrate Windows workloads to the AWS environment effectively by following the best practices that make the shift seamless. Furthermore, its experts can handle workloads of varying complexities and at scale as it strictly adheres to Consulting Partner Validation Checklist.

According to AWS, to receive the EC2 for Windows SDP, AWS partners "must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamless on AWS." Also, it is important to demonstrate "technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering Amazon EC2 for Windows Server."

So, as an AWS EC2 for Windows partner, Agilisium Consulting helps businesses migrate their Windows workloads to the AWS cloud in such a way that scaling up and down is a cakewalk, and the businesses pay only for the resources they use.

How Agilisium Bolsters a Business' Adoption of AWS EC2 for Windows Server?

In the process of migrating Windows workloads to AWS, engineers and data experts at Agilisium Consulting extend help through various services, such as designing, building, and managing a highly scalable, secure, and dynamic environment. Also, here's one interesting piece of insight in which Agilisium Consulting discusses how to modernize apps by migrating the Windows Workloads to AWS.

"Agilisium is committed to its mission of helping organizations take the Data-to-Insight Leap. The AWS EC2 for Windows SDP status is an important achievement in our journey. This will help us deliver tremendous value to our customers," said Raj Babu, CEO of Agilisium.

About AWS

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Agilisium Consulting

Agilisium is an ardent endeavor to deliver a stable, secure, and scalable cloud & data foundation on which you can confidently explore your business data. With investments in design thinking, a thriving partner ecosystem, and top-notch industry certifications, Agilisium is committed to its mission of helping organizations take the Data-to-Insight leap. For more information, please visit www.agilisium.com

SOURCE Agilisium Consulting