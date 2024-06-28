Agility Selects Clinch as Their Ad Serving and DCO Technology Partner

This Collaboration Leverages Precision Advertising, Marketing Science, Performance Creative, and Dynamic Creative Optimization to Deliver More Relevant and Effective Ad Experiences for Agility's Clients

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control, the Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, announced today that the company has been selected as the primary ad serving and dynamic creative optimization (DCO) partner of Agility , a world-class precision advertising solution. Agility sees Clinch as an important infrastructure partner in enhancing ad relevance to address their robust audience personas, thereby offering brands improved relevant connections with precision audiences at scale.

"By partnering with Clinch, Agility will enable dynamic creative solutions that will elevate engagement and drive results for Agility's advertisers," said Charel MacIntosh, Global Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Clinch.

Combining Agility's robust persona audience data, media, and the capabilities enabled by Clinch's platform, Flight Control , will bring highly effective campaigns to Agility's clients. In addition, delivering data-driven, tailored ad experiences across display, mobile, CTV, audio, and digital out-of-home will meet advertisers' demand for more engaging and effective connections with consumers across multiple channels.

"Partnering with Clinch enables us to provide our clients with advanced creative decisioning and tools they haven't had access to before," said Whitney Robins, Head of Precision Advertising Strategy at Agility. "By combining our precision advertising, marketing science, and performance creative with Clinch's ability to dynamically optimize creative in the moment, brands can now break through the noise and engage consumers with greater relevance across channels."

About Clinch

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, audio, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

About Agility

Agility is the leading precision advertising platform. Advertising in siloed channels, especially for brand awareness and demand gen, is dead. Now, the best marketers are directly reaching only their hyper-targeted buyer personas with unforgettable ad experiences that integrate all ad types across channels. Most importantly, precision advertising is completely measurable, proving true revenue impact with advanced cohort-based measurement methods. Precision advertising is the most effective large-scale targeted advertising solution, reducing CAC and driving efficient revenue growth for enterprise businesses.

To test precision advertising, visit: www.agilityads.com

