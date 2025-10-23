Clinch Named First Third-Party Ad Serving Solution to Serve Ads to Amazon Custom Audiences, Utilizing a S2S (Server-to-Server) Integration

Clinch has launched a first-to-market, customer- and privacy-centric server-to-server ad serving integration with Amazon DSP, enabling advertisers to serve and decide against Amazon Custom Audiences.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the Agentic AI platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced an expanded collaboration with Amazon Ads, becoming the first third-party ad serving solution to serve ads to Amazon Custom Audiences, a functionality reserved for creatives served directly by Amazon. Amazon Custom Audiences are custom-built segments that can help brands reach and re-engage with shoppers directly via Amazon DSP. This milestone introduces a new privacy- and customer-centric solution designed to help advertisers activate smarter, more relevant ad experiences across all Amazon DSP inventory, inclusive of owned and operated, and third-party inventory partners, while maintaining the highest standards of consumer privacy.

Clinch has always supported advertisers in creative ad serving and decisioning against their own first-, second-, and third-party audiences. Starting November 1, 2025, Clinch clients will be able to access Amazon Custom Audience insights, including behavioral signals such as shopping, streaming, gaming, and browsing interactions. This advancement allows advertisers to align their creative strategies targeting Amazon custom audiences, seamlessly serve campaigns through Clinch, and benefit from a streamlined workflow that unlocks new strategies across Amazon programmatic inventory.

"Advertisers are seeking ways to balance ad relevance and performance with consumer privacy, while maintaining strict efficiency mandates," said Charel MacIntosh, Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Clinch. "By expanding access to Amazon Custom Audiences through Clinch's Flight Control, we're enabling brands to connect with audiences more effectively while upholding privacy standards."

Key benefits for advertisers include:

Expanded Targeting Power: Access to Amazon's proprietary behavioral signals across shopping, streaming, gaming, and browsing to build richer, more precise audiences.





Access to Amazon's proprietary behavioral signals across shopping, streaming, gaming, and browsing to build richer, more precise audiences. Privacy-Safe Precision: A framework that leverages truncated IP addresses, privacy-safe geolocation, and ZIP code-level targeting to ensure campaigns are both effective and privacy-compliant.





A framework that leverages truncated IP addresses, privacy-safe geolocation, and ZIP code-level targeting to ensure campaigns are both effective and privacy-compliant. Seamless Workflow: Streamlined campaign setup and trafficking automation with full interoperability of Clinch tags across Amazon programmatic inventory.





Streamlined campaign setup and trafficking automation with full interoperability of Clinch tags across Amazon programmatic inventory. Advanced Ad Serving and Creative Optimization (DCO): Enhanced ability to deliver tailored, performance-driven creative experiences across Amazon inventory, powered by privacy-safe signals.

Initial advertisers, including Keurig Dr Pepper, are already preparing to activate campaigns through the integration, applying Amazon Custom Audiences to strategies ranging from product launches and awareness campaigns to seasonal sales and performance-driven initiatives.

"Clinch's collaboration with Amazon Ads gives us a powerful new way to connect creative directly to audiences where engagement and impact are highest," said Ben Sylvan, SVP Connected Media at Keurig Dr Pepper. "This new streamlined workflow enables us to maximize first-, second-, and third-party audiences while automating and scaling how we pair and personalize ad creative. The result is true efficiency at scale, while ensuring our campaigns remain flexible and privacy-safe…exactly what we need to drive growth and be responsive to our consumers across our product lines."

This advancement reflects Clinch's ongoing commitment to future-proofing advertising by focusing on outcomes over impressions and enabling brands to activate omnichannel strategies with greater agility, precision, and respect for consumer trust, driving better performance for advertisers.

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered advertising technology company that enables brands and agencies to deliver relevant advertising across all channels more efficiently and effectively. Our highly intuitive SaaS platform, Flight Control, streamlines and automates workflows for all campaign stakeholders, from creative production at scale, to omnichannel ad serving, to advanced DCO and unique consumer intelligence—all while reducing time, cost, and errors. For more information, visit www.clinch.co

