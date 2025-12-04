Clinch Unveils New AI Data Agents to Elevate Content Orchestration, Reporting and Analytics Across All Channels

Conversational Agentic AI Democratizes Creative Intelligence, Generating Unique, Actionable Insights to Drive Superior Campaign Outcomes

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the Agentic AI platform for omnichannel content orchestration, today announced major enhancements to its AI Copilot, introducing new AI data agents that revolutionize the way advertisers analyze and act on campaign performance. This enables teams to explore data conversationally, surface insights instantly, and generate visual reports using natural language, eliminating the barriers between questions and actionable answers.

New AI data agents behind Flight Control's Copilot act as intelligent conversational assistants. Advertisers can ask questions like, "Which creative is performing best with Gen Z?" or "Which channels are driving the most sales in the Northeast?" In seconds, Copilot delivers tailored dashboards and insights on demand. A specialized KPI analysis and diagnostics agent further identifies performance drivers and trend anomalies across multiple dimensions, enabling real-time optimizations and data-driven decision-making.

"We're focused on giving teams the kind of data access they've always wanted, which is direct, intuitive, and actionable in the moment," said Oz Etzioni, CEO and Co-founder at Clinch. "Whether someone is managing five campaigns or fifty, our agents are like having an always-on AI analyst that delivers clarity instantly, without relying on any additional resources."

Another standout feature of Clinch's AI data agents is their ability to synthesize performance insights across multiple campaigns, providing a unified, holistic view of results across brands, markets, or business units. This functionality is especially impactful for agencies like Incubeta, which manage numerous advertisers and channels with diverse KPIs and complexity levels.

"As agentic marketing frontrunners, we're always looking to partner with technology providers who can match our level of ambition and innovation," said Michael Ossendrijver, Global Chief Solutions Officer at Incubeta. "Leveraging the Clinch AI Data Agents helps us connect creative omnichannel activation and creative insights into our infrastructure seamlessly, bringing proactive insights and creative optimization to the frontlines of our teams and clients."

For more information on Clinch's solutions, partnerships, and data-driven creative capabilities, inquiries can be submitted at https://clinch.co/contact/ .

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered advertising technology company that enables brands and agencies to deliver relevant advertising across all channels more efficiently and effectively. Our highly intuitive SaaS platform, Flight Control, streamlines and automates workflows for all campaign stakeholders, from creative production at scale, to omnichannel ad serving, to advanced DCO and unique consumer intelligence—all while reducing time, cost, and errors. For more information, visit www.clinch.co.

