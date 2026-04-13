Agillence and Toyota Motor Europe Enter Long-Term Contract for Inbound Logistics Optimization

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agillence, Inc., a provider of advanced supply chain optimization software, today announced it has entered into a long-term contract with Toyota Motor Europe N.V./S.A. (TME) to continue providing its proprietary Agillence Lean Logistics Optimizer (ALLO) software for inbound parts logistics network planning, following the successful completion of an initial pilot program.

During the pilot, ALLO demonstrated its ability to improve inbound logistics planning performance across TME's complex European logistics network, reduce planning cycle times, and support TME's carbon neutrality objectives.

"The results of our pilot with Agillence have exceeded expectations," said Jean Christophe Deville, Vice President of Supply Chain at TME. "ALLO has proven to be a strategic asset in our pursuit of a sustainable, cost-efficient logistics network across Europe. We are confident that this long-term partnership will continue to drive meaningful progress toward our carbon neutrality goals while delivering real operational value."

"We are pleased to formalize our long-term relationship with Toyota Motor Europe," said Srini Paruchuri, Vice President of Customer Strategy and Solutions at Agillence. "This partnership is a testament to the power of ALLO in addressing the unique logistics complexities of large-scale European automotive operations. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with TME as they continue to lead the industry in sustainable supply chain practices."

Under the agreement, ALLO will continue to support strategic network planning and scenario analysis to enhance efficiency, resilience, and sustainability across Toyota Motor Europe's inbound logistics operations.

About Agillence, Inc.

Agillence delivers advanced optimization software designed to solve complex logistics and supply chain challenges. Its scalable, web-based platform enables global enterprises to design and manage high-performance, resilient, and sustainable logistics networks. Agillence's customers include OEMs, Tier suppliers, and logistics service providers worldwide.

Learn more about Agillence: www.agillence.com and LinkedIn.

Learn more about Toyota Motor Europe: https://www.toyota-europe.com/

SOURCE Agillence, Inc