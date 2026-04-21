ICL and Agillence Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Finished Vehicle Logistics Optimization

CARY, N.C. and SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL and Agillence today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver advanced optimization capabilities for finished vehicle logistics, combining ICL's Finished vehicle logistics expertise with the Agillence Lean Logistics Optimizer (ALLO) platform.

Finished vehicle logistics networks are becoming increasingly complex, requiring organizations to manage dynamic vehicle flows, multimodal transportation decisions, port and vehicle processing center (VPC) constraints, and evolving dealer demand patterns. Traditional planning approaches often struggle to evaluate these interconnected factors in a timely and scalable manner.

Through this collaboration, ICL's Rubicon team will leverage ALLO to enable detailed, data-driven analysis of finished vehicle logistics networks, including dealer-level routing optimization and evaluation of alternative distribution scenarios. The combined solution also supports multi-modal transportation planning and scenario-based analysis to evaluate alternative network configurations and identify opportunities for cost and efficiency improvements.

In a recent engagement with a leading automotive OEM, ICL and Agillence have demonstrated the ability to identify opportunities to improve network efficiency, reduce transportation costs, enhance vehicle flow, and support more informed decision-making across complex distribution networks.

ALLO enables organizations to evaluate transportation flows, routing strategies, and operational constraints concurrently, helping to uncover opportunities to improve cost efficiency and overall network performance while maintaining or enhancing service levels. Scenario modeling capabilities allow logistics teams to assess the impact of volume changes, capacity constraints, and potential disruptions, supporting more resilient and adaptable network designs.

"Finished vehicle logistics is entering a new phase where data-driven optimization is essential to managing complexity and improving performance," said Brian Hook, President and CEO of ICL. "Our collaboration with Agillence allows us to bring advanced planning capabilities to our customers and help them make more informed, strategic decisions."

"By combining ICL's deep domain expertise with ALLO's optimization capabilities, we are enabling a more comprehensive approach to finished vehicle logistics planning," said Srini Paruchuri, Vice President of Customer Strategy and Solutions at Agillence. "Together, we are helping organizations evaluate complex trade-offs and design more efficient, resilient networks."

About ICL

ICL is a leading provider of technology solutions purpose-built for the automotive logistics industry. For more than 30 years, we have partnered with carriers, brokers, and OEMs to streamline operations, improve transportation efficiency, and deliver greater visibility across complex supply chains.

Our solutions are designed by industry experts who understand the realities of automotive logistics, from capacity constraints to cost pressures and operational complexity. At ICL, our mission is to simplify logistics workflows and help our customers achieve measurable, long-term value through smarter, more connected technology.

Learn more at: https://www.icl.com

About Agillence, Inc.

Agillence is a proven expert in automotive logistics. Agillence can provide the right people, processes, and technology to ensure optimized material flow and finished vehicle distribution. Our customers include leading OEMs, Tier suppliers, and 3PLs worldwide.

Agillence is driving measurable transformation and cost savings across inbound, service parts distribution and finished vehicle logistics networks. Leveraging its automotive logistics platforms—ALLO and ALMS—Agillence delivers exceptional value through centralized data, advanced optimization, automation, and integrating industry best practices into its solutions.

Learn more about Agillence: www.agillence.com and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Agillence, Inc