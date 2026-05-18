Stellantis North America Selects ICL and Agillence to Enhance Finished Vehicle Logistics Network Optimization

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellantis North America has selected ICL, in collaboration with Agillence, to support optimization of its finished vehicle logistics network across North America.

Finished vehicle logistics planning involves complex, dynamic decisions across multi-modal transportation, port, and vehicle processing center (VPC) constraints, and the need to balance cost, inventory flow, and dealer service levels. To address these challenges, Stellantis is enhancing its network planning capabilities through data-driven optimization and scenario analysis.

Following a detailed evaluation process, Stellantis selected ICL, whose Rubicon team will leverage the Agillence Lean Logistics Optimizer (ALLO) to support network optimization initiatives. The evaluation demonstrated opportunities to enhance efficiency and overall network performance.

The solution enables dealer-level routing analysis and multimodal optimization, supporting more efficient transportation planning while improving delivery performance. It also enables the evaluation of alternative routing strategies and network configurations, helping Stellantis respond to volume changes, operational constraints, potential disruptions as well as to achieve its cost savings initiatives. This approach is expected to improve vehicle flow, reduce dwell time across ports and VPCs, and support more informed, data-driven decision-making.

Brian Hook, President and CEO of ICL, and Srini Paruchuri, Vice President of Customer Strategy and Solutions at Agillence, jointly stated: "We are pleased to support Stellantis in advancing its network optimization initiatives through a data-driven, scenario-based approach that enables more efficient and resilient logistics decision-making."

About Stellantis North America

Stellantis North America is part of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider focused on delivering innovative mobility solutions and enhancing supply chain performance.

About ICL

ICL is a leading provider of technology solutions purpose-built for the automotive logistics industry. For more than 30 years, we have partnered with carriers, brokers, and OEMs to streamline operations, improve transportation efficiency, and deliver greater visibility across complex supply chains.

Our solutions are designed by industry experts who understand the realities of automotive logistics, from capacity constraints to cost pressures and operational complexity. At ICL, our mission is to simplify logistics workflows and help our customers achieve measurable, long-term value through smarter, more connected technology.

Learn more at: https://iclsystems.com/

About Agillence, Inc

Agillence is a proven expert in automotive logistics. Agillence can provide the right people, processes, and technology to ensure optimized material flow and finished vehicle distribution. Our customers include leading OEMs, Tier suppliers, and 3PLs worldwide.

Agillence is driving measurable transformation and cost savings across inbound, service parts distribution and finished vehicle logistics networks. Leveraging its automotive logistics platforms—ALLO and ALMS—Agillence delivers exceptional value through centralized data, advanced optimization, automation, and integrating industry best practices into its solutions.

Learn more about Agillence: www.agillence.com and Linkedin

SOURCE Agillence, Inc