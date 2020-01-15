Agiloft Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, today announced it has received its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 security certification from the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA).

Agiloft received its SOC 2 Type 1 certification last year, validating the company's practices, policies, and procedures are approved to handle the data privacy concerns of the largest enterprises in highly regulated industries. The SOC 2 Type 2 reports on internal controls to indicate how a company safeguards customer data and how well those controls are operating.

"The SOC 2 Type 2 certification requires long-term, consistent internal practices that assures the security of confidential customer information," said Colin Earl, CEO of Agiloft. "Earning our SOC 2 Type 2 security certification reaffirms our commitment to ensuring customer data is fully protected."

U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 corporations rely on Agiloft to keep their data safe. Agiloft employs a multi-layered security policy to provide military-grade security for its customers.

Agiloft supports the next evolution of contract lifecycle management. Contract and commerce lifecycle management (CCLM) extends beyond traditional contract lifecycle management to integrate the full scope of internal and external commercial systems. With Agiloft CCLM, customers benefit from enhanced security and compliance while driving enterprise-wide value creation with contracts at the core of all commercial activity.

Spend Matters, a leading industry analyst firm, recently rated the company a Value Leader and Customer Leader in its Q4 2019 Contract Lifecycle Management SolutionMap for the third consecutive quarter.

To learn more about Agiloft's Contract Management Suite, please visit the product information page.

About Agiloft

Organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top-rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and adaptable technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system.

