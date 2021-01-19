Agiloft Announces Agiloft Contract Lifecycle Management Software on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, a global leader in contract and commerce lifecycle management (CCLM), today announced it has launched its AI-powered contract management software on Salesforce AppExchange, enabling enhanced data synchronization between Agiloft and Salesforce to streamline and accelerate the commercial processes surrounding contracts. Through a fully configurable integration, customers can access business information and easily create new contracts, reducing data silos and inefficiencies that lead to missed opportunities and lost revenue.

Agiloft's Contract Lifecycle Management software is currently available for both Classic and Lightning standards on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000EcstxUAB.

Contract management is a tool that can help businesses drive long-term revenue growth, maintain cost discipline, and reduce security and compliance risk. With its robust AI capabilities, Agiloft's user-friendly CLM platform offers possibilities for the configuration and automation of complex contract and commercial workflows—from one-click creation of proposals and agreements to tracking performance obligations, contract expirations, and invoicing. Out of the box, Agiloft is ready for integration with the Salesforce platform, available as a bi-directional or one-way sync that can be run manually, on a time-based schedule, or triggered automatically when a record is created or edited.

"AppExchange is trusted worldwide for integrative solutions for Salesforce, and we are excited to join this premier marketplace," said Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. "Our real-time integration makes Agiloft's no-code enterprise CLM tool even more powerful as it synchronizes contract information and processes directly with Salesforce. Users can now unite their CPQ or CRM experience with Agiloft, allowing critical data to inform the creation and negotiation of contracts and ultimately accelerate sales."

"Agiloft is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power transformation for customers wanting to enhance digital contract management and workflows," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

About Agiloft

As a global leader in contract and commerce lifecycle management (CCLM) software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CCLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

