REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that Kroll has joined Agiloft's global network of service partners. Kroll's corporate legal solutions team brings together extensive experience in legal operations, data privacy, and contract management to help its clients increase operational effectiveness, strengthen regulatory compliance, and reduce security risks.

Agiloft Announces Partnership with Kroll's Corporate Legal Solutions Experts. Kroll joins Agiloft's global network of service partners to help businesses enhance the way they manage contracts throughout their lifecycle.

"We are delighted to continue the expansion of our global services network through the addition of a new partner, Kroll," said Steve McKean, Agiloft's VP of Global Alliances. "Kroll's Corporate Legal Solutions practice has extensive experience selecting, implementing, and upgrading contract management systems across the enterprise. Mike Stevens, Managing Director and Global Head of Contract Lifecycle Management Practice at Kroll, and his team support legal and contracting professionals to implement scalable, robust contract management and governance frameworks that meet their contracting and compliance needs while gaining operational effectiveness. They are also well-versed in AI and contract management automation, offering invaluable, frontline expertise to help organizations select the best solution for their organization."

Kroll offers a wide range of services to help clients implement, maintain, and drive adoption of Agiloft's AI-driven CLM platform. By combining contract management and legal process best practices, proven technology, and rigorous systems implementation support, its teams transform contracting from a bottleneck to a business enabler for companies across key verticals, including Financial Services, Life Sciences, Energy, High Tech, and others.

"Agiloft's user-friendly platform, exceptional use of AI, and best-of-breed service delivery and support ensure they remain a leader in the growing CLM software market, and we are excited to add them to the portfolio of business services we offer our customers," said Mike Stevens. "With its robust AI capabilities and unmatched configurability, Agiloft makes it possible for us to customize contract transformation for our clients, providing them with a rapid path to implementing a powerful and cost-effective business solution."

Earlier this year, Agiloft announced the release of AI Trainer, a powerful, new AI model training capability that empowers non-technical users to fully customize the way they review and analyze contracts. Designed to be a force multiplier for legal and contract teams, AI Trainer empowers non-technical, subject matter experts to train Agiloft's AI to identify important key terms and clauses, so they can quickly analyze and draw actionable insights from their contracts, then share that business-critical intelligence with the rest of their organization to drive real enterprise value.

Agiloft's global Partner Program serves companies across six continents, for more information, visit www.agiloft.com/agiloft-partners.htm.

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at Kroll.com.

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

