Agiloft Appoints Jim Leason to Lead European Expansion

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced the appointment of Jim Leason as Managing Director for EMEA. Leason will lead Agiloft's existing European business, driving sales and growing its partner and customer bases in the region.

Leason brings over 15 years of experience of driving growth across the Thomson Reuters legal technology business in Europe, where he led business development and operations for various legal information and software solutions, including Elite 3E, HighQ, Contract Express, Westlaw, and Practical Law.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Jim Leason to the team," says Kevin Niblock, Agiloft CRO. "Last year marked the beginning of a new era at Agiloft. We experienced unprecedented growth, especially in the enterprise market, and we are making significant additions at all levels of the organization to build and maintain that growth. Jim is an outstanding, experienced legal technology leader and he will play a lead role in increasing our presence in Europe."

In line with the company's goal to expand its vertical and geographic market reach after a $45 million growth equity investment in 2020, Agiloft grew new customer sales by 100% in 2021 and boosted ARR by 60%, while also maintaining a customer satisfaction score of 95.5%. Building on that momentum, Agiloft also launched a new visual identity and core brand mission of delivering "Contract Management Without Compromise" to kick off 2022.

"I am very excited to be joining Agiloft's dynamic team at this pivotal moment in the company's growth and as the CLM market continues its rapid expansion," said Leason. "As a recognized industry leader, Agiloft already has a fantastic presence in Europe, and we will be looking to increase that presence by hiring top local talent and expanding our partner ecosystem to support our current and future European customers."

About Agiloft

As the global leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

