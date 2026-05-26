Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Agiloft to 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced – Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Agiloft as one of this year's Best Workplaces™ in the Bay Area. This is Agiloft's second time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Agiloft has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best workplaces in the San Francisco Bay region.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ List, Great Place To Work collected more than 70,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies via its proprietary platform. Companies were ranked based on their ability to offer consistently positive experiences, building trust with leaders, colleagues, and the overall organization.

"Being recognized by Fortune as one of the best workplaces in the Bay Area is a reflection of the people who show up every day and make Agiloft what it is," said May Quock, Vice President of People Operations at Agiloft. "We have always believed that how you treat people – with genuine investment in their growth, their wellbeing, and their ability to bring their full selves to work – is inseparable from how well a business performs. This recognition affirms that, and it deepens our commitment to keeping the human contract at the center of everything we build here."

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were rewarded based on their ability to deliver positive outcomes for employees, regardless of role or status within the organization.

To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "By focusing on people, these companies are more resilient and effective in a business environment that demands speed, innovation, and agility."

In 2025, Agiloft also ranked as one of the Fortune Best Workplaces™ in the Bay Area.

To learn more about Agiloft and its A-team, visit agiloft.com/about-us/careers/.

About Agiloft

Agiloft is a global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), helping businesses improve outcomes. Its no-code CLM platform with embedded AI centralizes, automates, and governs contracts from request through renewal, reducing review times and integrating with over 1,000 systems for real-time visibility. Astra, Agiloft's contracts AI platform, unlocks post-signature data to drive better decisions across legal, procurement, sales, and finance teams. Backed by KKR, JMI Equity, and FTV Capital, Agiloft delivers strong performance with high implementation success and customer renewal rates, enabling organizations to create, control, and capture more value across industries today. Learn more at agiloft.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List by surveying 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing companies that collectively employ more than 7.3 million U.S. workers. Of those responses, more than 70,000 were received from employees at companies that were eligible for the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. Companies earn eligibility by being Great Place To Work Certified , having at least 10 U.S. employees, and having headquarters in the Bay Area. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

About Fortune

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders, as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Media Contact

Angel Duan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(650) 780-6741 ext. 5775

SOURCE Agiloft