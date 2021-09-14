Agiloft Expands Leadership in Response to Rapid Company Growth and Increased Demand for Enterprise CLM Software

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced the expansion of its leadership team amid extensive company growth so far in fiscal year 2021, including over 100% increase in customer bookings and more than 50% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Along with adding three new strategic leadership positions, Agiloft's partner program doubled the number of its system integrators and certified implementers to further support its growing list of enterprise clients.

"2021 has been an incredible year at Agiloft so far—a reflection of both the momentum for CLM as well as our position as a leader within the industry," said Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. "The business challenges presented over the last year and a half due to COVID—from adapting to remote work to focusing on value leakage and risk reduction—revealed the effectiveness of CLM as an enterprise software solution, with Agiloft standing out due to its no-code platform offering enhanced flexibility. Thanks to our strong team, our software continues to gain recognition for its ever-expanding capabilities as well as our implementation success and customer support. Building on this momentum, the latest additions to the team are integral to our current and future growth and support our vision for continued vertical and geographic market expansion as well as accelerated software development."

Expansion of Leadership Team

Three new roles—within three primary areas of the company including business, product, and sales--have been established to solidify management expertise and leadership to support continued growth at Agiloft:

Business: Angel Lange, VP of Finance. Financial professional Angel Lange has over twenty years of experience in accounting, management, and financial planning and analysis, with twelve in the software industry. Most recently, Lange was Executive VP of Finance at Protegrity USA .

Angel Lange, VP of Finance. Financial professional has over twenty years of experience in accounting, management, and financial planning and analysis, with twelve in the software industry. Most recently, Lange was Executive VP of Finance at Protegrity . Product: Anne McNulty, Senior Director of AI Success. With her decade-long experience in the legal industry, Anne McNulty is responsible for maximizing customers' return on investment through adopting Agiloft AI. Originally a corporate lawyer, McNulty most recently spent five years at Kira Systems where she built and led the team that trained AI to analyze contracts.

Anne McNulty, Senior Director of AI Success. With her decade-long experience in the legal industry, is responsible for maximizing customers' return on investment through adopting Agiloft AI. Originally a corporate lawyer, McNulty most recently spent five years at Kira Systems where she built and led the team that trained AI to analyze contracts. Sales: Dan Mosera, Senior Vice President, Strategic Accounts. A top performer in large, complex enterprise sales, Dan Mosera has a reputation for building strong executive relationships from the top down. Mosera most recently managed the top 20 strategic accounts for TIBCO Software with revenue in excess of $40M .

Product Release

Agiloft's latest product release, Sourcing and Supplier Information Management, extends the value of Agiloft's CLM software by streamlining the source-to-contract process, enabling the automation of supplier information management, and providing access to a unified source-to-contract platform. Agiloft's upcoming fall release will continue this theme of platform extensibility and further enhance the connected experience by expanding Agiloft functionality in the enterprise applications customers are most familiar with, including Microsoft Word, Outlook, Dynamics, and others.

Expansion of Partners

Following the rollout of Agiloft's revamped partner program in 2020, Agiloft doubled the number of system integrator (SI) partners in the program as well as doubled the number of certified implementers in the partner ecosystem. The program also achieved a 130% increase in bookings from reseller partners over the last year. New technology partnerships with Tableau, AWS, and Adobe have further extended the ecosystem, and Agiloft continues to invest in strategic ecosystems such as Salesforce and Microsoft.

Industry Awards and Recognitions

Agiloft's momentum is reflected in several industry accolades by top analyst firms. Most recently, Agiloft was ranked a top vendor in 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for CLM, as well as being named a leader in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Life Cycle Management. It also received a 2021 BIG Innovation Award and a recent Silver Stevie for Agiloft's AI Core, and was named Value Leader in Spend Matters' Spring 2021 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management.

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Miesbauer

Agiloft

650-587-8615 ext 4003

SOURCE Agiloft