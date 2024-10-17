Agiloft Named a Leader for 5 Consecutive Years in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management

Recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, a leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management for five consecutive years in the 2024 report.

According to the Gartner report, "Leaders are in the strongest position to influence the market's growth and direction. They demonstrate a market-defining vision for how CLM technology can help companies achieve the business objectives of managing compliance and reducing process bottlenecks. Leaders can execute against that vision through products and services, and they have demonstrated business results in the form of revenue and earnings. They excel in their combination of market understanding, innovation, product features and functions, and overall viability.

While maintaining a well-established base of long-term customers, Leaders show a consistent ability to win new deals. They have customers in many geographic regions, cover a wide variety of industries and serve customer organizations of a range of sizes. Leaders are often the vendors that other providers measure themselves against."

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CLM for five years in a row," said Eric Laughlin, CEO at Agiloft. "To us, it's a huge acknowledgment of the hard work our team puts in and the trust our customers place in us. We're always striving to make contract management easier and more powerful for businesses, and this recognition pushes us to keep going to help more organizations agree and thrive."

Agiloft customers shared:

"A powerful CLM system that will transform your contract management"

– Director of Legal and Compliance in the Healthcare and Biotech Industry

"Agiloft has helped our team manage contracts much more effectively and serve our customers more effectively"

– Contract Specialist in the Government Industry

"Working with Agiloft has completely changed the way I do my job. Getting the organization to use Agiloft has been much easier than we anticipated, and I've heard many positive comments from users."

– Commercial Counsel in the Manufacturing Industry

Agiloft's recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CLM follows its recent recognition in the Spend Matters 50 Providers to Know list.

For a complimentary copy of the report, visit here. To learn more about Agiloft's Data-first Agreement Platform, visit our website.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management" by Kaitlynn Sommers, Lynne Phelan, Kerrie McDonald. October 14, 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications , and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Agiloft

As the most trusted global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, Agiloft connects contractual commitments to real business outcomes using its flexible Data-first Agreement Platform (DAP). With contract data as the foundation, customers quickly and collaboratively reach agreement and leverage contract visibility to thrive with competitive advantage. Employing powerful, pragmatic artificial intelligence as a legal force multiplier, and robust integration capabilities as a data liberator, organizations around the world trust Agiloft's certified implementers to deliver connected, intelligent, and autonomous solutions across the entire contract lifecycle. With a 99.6% implementation success rate, it's clear why some of the largest companies choose Agiloft to unlock the value of contract data and accelerate business. Learn more at www.agiloft.com.

