Agiloft, Honeywell, Royal Caribbean, and WSP to Share How CLM Unlocked Millions in Financial Impact at CLOC Global Institute 2026

Global enterprises share the frameworks, metrics, and architecture that transformed legal operations into a source of measurable enterprise value, moderated by Agiloft Chief Legal Officer Jason Barnwell.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it will host a speaking session at CLOC Global Institute 2026 featuring senior legal executives from Royal Caribbean Group, Honeywell, and WSP.

What: The session, Get Your CFO Hooked on CLM, will present a detailed, multi-company account of how CLM has evolved from a contract management system into a strategic financial instrument, one capable of influencing revenue, cash flow, and capital allocation decisions at the highest levels of the enterprise.

When: Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 11-11:45 AM

Where: Room W178 – McCormick Place West located at 2301 S. Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL.

"The person who controls where resources go in the enterprise is the CFO, and they are getting much more rigorous about measuring where an incremental dollar creates the most impact," said Jason Barnwell, Chief Legal Officer at Agiloft. "That means everything becomes contestable, and functions have to concretely show how they make the business go faster and help it grow. CLM becomes finance-prioritizable when it delivers outcomes in terms the CFO cares about: revenue acceleration, cash conversion, and proof that the business is operating with discipline."

The session, moderated by Barnwell, will examine a fundamental shift in how the most sophisticated legal operations teams measure and communicate value. Rather than tracking efficiency metrics in isolation (e.g., faster reviews, shorter cycle times) the teams on stage have rebuilt their contract operations around the financial outcomes that executive leadership and finance teams care about: revenue acceleration, cash flow forecasting, dispute reduction, and capital efficiency.

Emelita Hernandez-Bravo, Senior Manager and Head of Global Legal Operations at Royal Caribbean Group, will describe how the company transformed its legal function into a global contracting hub with executive-level discipline and visibility. By building contract operations that surface the right data at the right time, Royal Caribbean's legal team created a value narrative compelling enough to compete for incremental investment and win.

Brad Glaza, General Counsel of Corporate Contracting Excellence at Honeywell, will reveal how the company built a digital thread connecting seven CRMs and eleven ERPs through a unified CLM platform. The result: millions in measurable financial impact, and a contracting infrastructure that enables Honeywell to move with speed and precision across a complex global enterprise.

Alyse Wilkinson, Senior Director of Global Legal Operations at WSP, will detail how the firm launched a global CLM rollout to more than 40,000 users, creating a single integrated contract system connected directly to ERP. The deployment established standardized contracting at scale, improved financial controls, and created the operational backbone required to support a complex, multi-year infrastructure and engineering programs worldwide.

As a Diamond Elite sponsor of CLOC, the highest sponsorship tier at the legal operations industry's premier annual conference, Agiloft will maintain a dedicated show floor presence throughout the event, available for media briefings, analyst walkthroughs, and customer conversations.

Qualified members of the media and credible influencers are eligible to apply for a complimentary pass to CLOC through its official media program.

To learn more about Agiloft's presence at CLOC or to attend partner and customer events, visit agiloft.com/cloc-2026/.

About Agiloft

Agiloft is the global value leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), offering the industry's only no-code platform with AI on the inside™ to enhance efficiency, cut review times by up to 80%, and accelerate business. Its Data-first Agreement Platform (DAP) transforms contracts into strategic, data-rich assets, integrating with 1,000+ systems to drive decisions and efficiency. Trusted by brands like Alkermes, Balluff, and TaylorMade, Agiloft boasts a 96% renewal rate and 100% satisfaction for implementations. Backed by KKR, JMI Equity, and FTV Capital, Agiloft empowers businesses to drive smarter strategies, faster decision-making and game-changing competitive advantage. Learn more at www.agiloft.com.

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SOURCE Agiloft