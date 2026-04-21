Agiloft Launches Astra™ to Democratize AI: Enterprise-Grade Contract AI Now Accessible to Everyone via New Free Tier

New platform delivers policy-driven compliance, proactive contractual risk management, and rapid response to external disruptions — start for free, scale as you grow

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced Agiloft Astra™, a contracts AI platform built for legal, procurement, sales, and finance, which illuminates contract data to create actionable decisions, designed to help enterprises unlock the full business value of their contracts. The platform introduces a free tier, giving teams a way to get started without the cost and rollout typically associated with enterprise-grade contract analytics tools.

Astra addresses two of the primary barriers to adopting contracts AI: cost and data security. With Astra, teams can begin using AI immediately to analyze agreements, identify risks, and extract insights, without entering a procurement process or committing budget.

The platform operates under the Astra Clean Data Promise, ensuring that all customer data in Astra is used solely to deliver the service and comply with applicable laws. Unlike many AI providers who use data from free accounts to train their models, Agiloft Astra guarantees the same data policies and protection to free users as it does to paying customers.

"One of the biggest barriers to contract technology has always been access, and Astra is built to tear that down," said Otto Hanson, VP of Product and GM of Astra at Agiloft. "Its power is not only in what it does, but also in who it makes you: a smarter, more strategic contract professional who can see patterns, anticipate outcomes, and negotiate smarter than ever before. With a free entry point, we are making that possible for any team, any organization – no lengthy procurement, no upfront investment, just contracts AI you can put to work from the moment you are inside the platform."

With Astra's agentic AI capabilities and complimentary expert-authored playbooks, users can transform contract data into structured, actionable analyses that helps organizations reduce risk, strengthen compliance, prevent revenue leakage, and accelerate decisions across the business. Astra powers intelligent automation for every industry function, including:

Legal : As organizations race to keep up with evolving regulations like AI governance and data privacy laws, Astra transforms contract review into real-time risk control.

: As organizations race to keep up with evolving regulations like AI governance and data privacy laws, Astra transforms contract review into real-time risk control. Procurement : As supply chains face turbulent disruption from tariffs, geopolitical shifts, and vendor instability, Astra can identify contract exposure early and mitigate external risk.

: As supply chains face turbulent disruption from tariffs, geopolitical shifts, and vendor instability, Astra can identify contract exposure early and mitigate external risk. Finance : Amid ongoing margin pressure and tighter scrutiny on revenue, Astra uncovers hidden pricing inconsistencies, missed discounts, and leakage across contracts to protect financial outcomes.

: Amid ongoing margin pressure and tighter scrutiny on revenue, Astra uncovers hidden pricing inconsistencies, missed discounts, and leakage across contracts to protect financial outcomes. Sales: With deals stalling under longer approval cycles and increasing complexity, Astra accelerates negotiations through instant contract review and AI-driven redlining.

"With Astra, we're transforming how teams understand and act on contracts," said Andy Wishart, Chief Product Officer at Agiloft. "By turning agreements into actionable data, we reduce repetitive work, enable smarter decisions, and free teams to focus on high-value priorities that drive ROI."

"Sophisticated contracts AI has improved significantly in recent years, but broader adoption has been limited by challenges around accessibility and governance," said Patrick Reymann, Research Director, Procurement Applications and Agents at IDC. "The downstream effect of those gaps shows up everywhere: in compliance exposures that go undetected, in revenue that quietly walks out the door, in negotiating teams that are outmatched before they sit down. The combination of an accessible entry point with data protection commitments that Agiloft Astra™ brings to market directly addresses the two barriers that matter most to legal, procurement, finance, and sales teams – and in an environment where regulatory complexity is accelerating, the timing could not be more relevant."

Astra is available through a free tier with usage-based credits. Organizations can join the waitlist today to access the exclusive Astra Early Access program: agiloft.com/astra.

To experience Astra's next level contracting solutions in action, visit Agiloft at the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) on May 11–14, 2026 at booth #131.

About Agiloft

Agiloft is a global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM) with a simple mission: to help businesses do better. Agiloft's CLM – the industry's only no-code platform with AI on the inside™ – centralizes, automates, and governs every stage of the contract lifecycle from request and negotiation to execution and renewal, integrating with 1,000+ systems to deliver real-time visibility and measurable outcomes across the entire organization. Astra™, Agiloft's contracts AI platform, illuminates post-signature contract data to create better outcomes, giving legal, procurement, sales, and finance teams the analytics to create, control, and close more value, with Community Playbooks built by legal experts ensuring every decision is informed by real-world expertise. Backed by KKR, JMI Equity, and FTV Capital, Agiloft maintains a 99.6% implementation success rate and a 96% renewal rate. Learn more at agiloft.com.

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SOURCE Agiloft