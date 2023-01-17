Agiloft Kicks Off 2023 with BIG Innovation Award Win

Prestigious annual award cites the industry-leading flexibility and business agility offered by Agiloft's no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform

Award follows Agiloft CEO Eric Laughlin being named Executive of the Year by the BIG Awards for Business 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today it has been named a winner in the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Today's award win is further recognition of the growing impact Agiloft's innovative CLM platform is having in the explosive CLM market. Agiloft's CLM allows legal, procurement, and sales departments to take back control of their contract management processes by automating their operations, reducing risk, and driving revenue. Agiloft is changing how those teams work—for the better—by taking a fundamentally different approach to contract management, one that offers adaptability, quick deployment, a customer-designed approach, AI and automation capabilities, scalability, cost savings, and more.

"We are thrilled to kick off the new year with another BIG Innovation Award win," said Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. "At Agiloft, we help you transform contracts and your business in the process. From legal, to procurement to sales and through finance, HR and beyond, contracts link businesses and people together, and we are changing the way those contracts are managed. From providing visibility into contract risk, to automating compliance or contractual terms, to creating seamless workflows that drive efficiencies, Agiloft's CLM flexes, extends, and integrates like no other solution on the market. That's real, measurable innovation, and that is why the world's top companies continue to trust Agiloft and why we continue to set the standard in the CLM market."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent product innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

"Innovation is 'business critical' in today's society," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Agiloft as they continue to innovate their no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform and improve the lives of so many."

Today's award win comes on the heels of a string of recent news from the company, including Agiloft CEO Eric Laughlin being named Executive of The Year by The BIG Awards for Business 2022. Agiloft also maintained its position as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management, and was recognized as Value Leader for small, medium, and large companies in Spend Matters' Fall 2022 SolutionMap for CLM, alongside winning a host of other international awards.

