Agiloft Named a Leader in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management*. The research and advisory firm evaluated 15 CLM vendors for this report and once again positioned Agiloft in the Leaders quadrant. Get a complimentary copy of the report at the Agiloft website here.

In the report, Gartner says:

"Leaders are in the strongest position to influence the market's growth and direction. They demonstrate a market-defining vision for how CLM technology can help companies achieve the business objectives of managing compliance and reducing process bottlenecks. Leaders can execute against that vision through products and services, and have demonstrated business results in the form of revenue and earnings. They excel in their combination of market understanding, innovation, product features and functions, and overall viability."

Contract life cycle management software helps businesses drive long-term revenue growth, maintain cost discipline, and reduce security and compliance risk by managing the commercial processes that surround contracts. With its robust AI capabilities, Agiloft's user-friendly CLM platform offers unmatched possibilities for the configuration and automation of complex contract workflows—from one-click creation of proposals and agreements to tracking performance obligations, contract expirations, renewals, invoicing, and beyond.

"We are proud to be named as a Leader again in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management. We believe the flexibility of our no-code platform and our commitment to customer success is what sets Agiloft apart in the fast-growing market for CLM, and our new intuitive interface and expanded AI toolkit will further boost our leadership in the space," said Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. "Thanks to our flexible platform, we remain the only vendor in the industry with the confidence to provide an unconditional satisfaction guarantee on both software and implementation services."

This announcement follows on the heels of other awards, including a 2021 BIG Innovation Award and a recent Silver Stevie for Agiloft's AI Core. Agiloft also received the highest scores in every use case in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management**, and was named Value Leader in Spend Matters' Spring 2021 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management.

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management" by Analysts Patrick Connaughton, Kaitlynn Sommers, Marko Sillanpaa, Jim Murphy. May 10, 2021.

**Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management, UPDATED: 18 December 2020, Published 17 March 2020, Marko Sillanpaa, Micky Keck, Kaitlynn Sommers, Patrick Connaughton

UPDATED This research has been updated to include recent changes in capability.

Gartner disclaimer



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Agiloft



As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.



