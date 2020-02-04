Agiloft to Exhibit Contract Management Suite with Agiloft AI Core at Legaltech 2020

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, today announced it will exhibit its Contract Management Suite at Legaltech in New York City, Feb. 4-6. Hosted by Law.com, Legaltech is the largest legal technology event of the year, bringing legal teams and law professionals together to assess the latest innovations in legal and document management software as well as discuss key challenges in the legal industry. Agiloft will provide demonstrations of its CLM software and AI Core, including prebuilt AI models for contract management, at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan where the conference will be hosted.

With its highly configurable platform, Agiloft enables legal teams of all sizes to boost efficiency and reduce risk in their organizations' contract processes while providing unparalleled control over legal operations and workflows. Agiloft was recently named PC Magazine "Editor's Choice" for contract management software for the fifth year in a row. Leading industry analyst firm Spend Matters also recognized Agiloft as the Value Leader and Customer Leader in its latest 2019 Contract Management SolutionMap.

"Agiloft's AI-powered contract management solution gives corporate legal professionals the tools to reduce contract risk as well as automate complex workflows, incorporate contracting best practices, and eliminate approval bottlenecks that slow the contract process and stifle revenue," said Mike Alford, Enterprise Sales Director at Agiloft. "We're excited to be back at Legaltech where we can hear firsthand the challenges of legal professionals as well as discuss how our extensible AI Core empowers enterprise legal teams to transform their organization's unique contract management processes."

In-house legal teams use contract management software to improve commercial agreements, monitor vendor performance, as well as streamline billing and negotiation processes. They can eliminate the data silos that hinder business growth and track contract performance across departments with one fully extensible application that automates their most complex and time-intensive processes.

About Agiloft

Organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top-rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and adaptable technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system.

