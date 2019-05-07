Agiloft Wins 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Award from Business Intelligence Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, Inc., a trusted provider of agile business process software, today announced it has won the 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group.

Agiloft was recognized for its unique approach to customer service and proven track record supporting Agiloft users. Agiloft offers a 100-percent unconditional customer satisfaction guarantee on both Agiloft software and services, the only vendor in the industry to offer such a guarantee. If a customer is not delighted with the results or wants to cancel for any reason within 90 days of purchase, they pay nothing. Over thousands of implementations, the guarantee has only been invoked three times.

"We've organized the company to ensure that our employees' interests are closely aligned with those of our customers," said Colin Earl, CEO at Agiloft. "That deep commitment to customer success has resulted in the group growing by 75 percent in the last 12 months."

With more than 600 customers and three million global users of Agiloft applications, the Agiloft customer team maintained a high standard for response times, addressing all inquiries that came in during business hours within the same business day. Overall, the company has a 100-percent response rate, earning Agiloft a 97-percent ease of doing business score by customers.

"Year after year the role of customer service plays a more important role in all of our lives," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Agiloft as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

The Excellence in Customer Service Award continues accelerated momentum for Agiloft, following several recent accolades including being named to Spend Matters' "50 Procurement Providers to Watch for 2019" and PC Magazine Editor's Choice for Contract Management Software for the fourth year in a row. The company also won three Stevies® from the American Business Awards for Customer Service Department of the Year, New Product or Service of the Year - Software - Platform as a Service, and CEO Colin Earl was honored with the Gold Stevie Award for Entrepreneur of the Year.

Agiloft's Contract Management Suite offers a comprehensive set of capabilities and benefits, automating the complete contract lifecycle to help streamline approval processes, reduce paperwork, and make contract information visible across the entire enterprise. To learn more about Agiloft's product suite, visit the product information page and schedule a private demonstration.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Agiloft

Over three million users at organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top-rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and adaptable technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system.

