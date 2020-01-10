Agora Cyber Charter School to Celebrate School Choice with Day at the Science Center

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Cyber Charter School students, families, and staff will celebrate their school with a trip to the Da Vinci Science Center on Monday, Jan. 27.

The cyber school outing will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Science Center, located at 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Attendees will have opportunities to network with other families, explore the Da Vinci Science Center, and enjoy a community lunch.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Agora's outing to the Da Vinci Science Center is an opportunity for our school community—students, families, and staff—to get together," said Ilene King, director of marketing and enrollment at Agora Cyber Charter School. "Socialization is a key component of cyber education and School Choice Week presents a great opportunity to gather together and celebrate learning."

This event is one of three hosted by Agora Cyber Charter School during National School Choice Week. Celebrations will also be held in Pittsburgh and Wilkes Barre. Agora Cyber Charter School, established in 2005, is a free online public school for Pennsylvania students in grades K-12. Agora's engaging curriculum is offered by dedicated, Pennsylvania-certified teachers who are committed to an individualized learning approach.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

