Agora to Showcase Live Audio and Video Technology for Gaming in the Metaverse at Pocket Gamer Connects in Helsinki

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced that it will be exhibiting at Pocket Gamer Connects in Helsinki, Finland on Sept 27th- 28th. Pocket Gamer Connects, held at the Cable Factory, the largest cultural center in Finland, is the leading international conference series for the global games industry bringing together more than 33,000 industry professionals.

To showcase the value in real-time audio and video technology, Agora will participate in two speaking sessions. On September 27th at 2:50pm on Track 2, Ali Nhari, Agora's Head of EMEA will join the panel session Know your audience: how to choose between subscription or ad models alongside Kim Grewal from Digital Turbine, John Pryor from ShareIT and Tadgh Kelly from the Mobile Doctor. At 11:00am on Wednesday Sept 28th on Track 2, Ben Weekes, Agora's Senior Architect & Principal Engine will hold a session with the title Real-time Voice & Video in Games and VR.

"We are excited to demonstrate how to build a fully immersive gaming experience with features like voice and video chat, live interactive streaming, spatial audio, avatars and face and voice filters. At Agora, we're democratizing the metaverse for developers by providing them with easy-to-embed APIs, expansive SDKs and the most reliable, global low-latency network solution. Building the metaverse means scaling connectivity globally as we continue to meet the demand," said Ali Nhari, Agora's Head of EMEA.

Agora will showcase some of their customers including Marmalade, MBC Group, Poker Stars, Bunch, Wildlife Studios, and SuperGaming.

To learn more and experience Agora's unique demonstrations at Pocket Gamer Connects, visit the team at Booth 5P.

About Agora

Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

