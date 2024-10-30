Agrivoltaics Market to Grow by USD 1.99 Billion (2024-2028) as Agrivoltaic Benefits Drive Growth; AI-Redefined Market Landscape Report - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global agrivoltaics market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.99 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Benefits of agrivoltaics is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising opportunities for agrivoltaics energy projects. However, limited commercial reach of agrivoltaics poses a challenge. Key market players include BayWa r.e. AG, Enel SPA, Insolight, Jacks Solar Garden, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Mackin Energy Japan Co. Ltd., Mirai Solar, Next2Sun, Ombrea SAS, REM TEC srl, sandbox solar llc, SunAgri, Svea Solar, Tse Energy Ltd, and ZIMMERMANN PV-Agri.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agrivoltaics Market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Agrivoltaics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.7% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1994.5 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, China, France, and Japan Key companies profiled BayWa r.e. AG, Enel SPA, Insolight, Jacks Solar Garden, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Mackin Energy Japan Co. Ltd., Mirai Solar, Next2Sun, Ombrea SAS, REM TEC srl, sandbox solar llc, SunAgri, Svea Solar, Tse Energy Ltd, and ZIMMERMANN PV-Agri

Market Driver

The agrivoltaics market is experiencing significant growth due to progressive policies and substantial investments in various countries. France leads the way, implementing the Act APER in March 2023, which supports solar power projects on farmlands while maintaining agricultural production. By 2050, France aims to reach 100 gigawatts of solar energy, with agrivoltaics playing a crucial role. The legal framework has already generated a market turnover of USD121 million and is instrumental in France's goal of 40% renewable energy by 2030. Turkey is also advancing in agrivoltaics, with a new project under the ODTU-GUNAM Center for Solar Energy Research and Applications. This initiative focuses on developing crop-specific tracker systems, enhancing efficiency and productivity. The first agrivoltaics research project in Turkey was inaugurated in December 2023. These developments underscore the expanding opportunities in the global agrivoltaics market, driven by innovative policies, investments, and the dual benefits of solar energy and agriculture production. As more countries adopt similar frameworks, the agrivoltaics sector is set for substantial growth, contributing to sustainable energy and agricultural practices worldwide. This trend is expected to positively impact the market during the forecast period.

Agrivoltaics, the fusion of agriculture and photovoltaics, is gaining momentum in the global market. This innovative approach allows for the co-location of solar panels and crop production, maximizing land use efficiency. Dual-use solar, also known as agrophotovoltaics, benefits various crop types, including vegetables, fruits, and even livestock grazing. Data analytics plays a crucial role in optimizing crop production and solar energy output. Soil moisture and water retention are enhanced through rainwater harvesting and the use of organic and chemical fertilizers. Agrivoltaics addresses soil degradation, food crisis, and power crisis concerns. Fixed solar panels and dynamic agrivoltaics, featuring microcrystalline, polycrystalline, and monocrystalline PVs, are utilized in diverse agricultural landscapes. Translucent photovoltaic technology supports grassland farming and horticulture. The energy transition towards sustainable farming practices increases crop efficiency, food demand satisfaction, and biodiversity preservation. Utility-scale solar farms and ground-mounted PV plants employ array configurations like fixed and single-axis tracking, monofacial and bifacial solar panels. Agrivoltaics: a sustainable solution for the future of agriculture and solar energy.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The global agrivoltaics market is currently facing challenges in achieving widespread commercial adoption due to the limited variety of crops and agricultural settings tested in pilot projects. In India , for instance, agrivoltaics pilots primarily focus on a narrow range of crops and specific farming conditions. A major concern among farmers is the potential reduction in crop yield due to shading from solar panels. While some pilot projects have reported increased yields for certain crops like medicinal crops and leafy vegetables, the overall acceptance of agrivoltaics remains cautious. Crops such as pepper, coffee, cardamom, brinjal, cabbage, tomato, potato, beans, lentils, geranium, spices, medicinal plants like chili, cumin, aloe vera, lemon grass, and coriander have been tested in India . However, the commercial scalability of these projects is constrained by the specific requirements of different crops. To overcome these challenges, it is essential to expand the scope of agrivoltaics research to include a broader range of crops and diverse agricultural settings. This will help in identifying optimal conditions for various crops and enhance the commercial viability of agrivoltaics systems. Addressing these limitations is crucial for the global agrivoltaics market to achieve its full potential and contribute to sustainable agricultural and energy solutions. The limited commercial reach of agrivoltaics will negatively impact the market during the forecast period.

, for instance, agrivoltaics pilots primarily focus on a narrow range of crops and specific farming conditions. A major concern among farmers is the potential reduction in crop yield due to shading from solar panels. While some pilot projects have reported increased yields for certain crops like medicinal crops and leafy vegetables, the overall acceptance of agrivoltaics remains cautious. Crops such as pepper, coffee, cardamom, brinjal, cabbage, tomato, potato, beans, lentils, geranium, spices, medicinal plants like chili, cumin, aloe vera, lemon grass, and coriander have been tested in . However, the commercial scalability of these projects is constrained by the specific requirements of different crops. To overcome these challenges, it is essential to expand the scope of agrivoltaics research to include a broader range of crops and diverse agricultural settings. This will help in identifying optimal conditions for various crops and enhance the commercial viability of agrivoltaics systems. Addressing these limitations is crucial for the global agrivoltaics market to achieve its full potential and contribute to sustainable agricultural and energy solutions. The limited commercial reach of agrivoltaics will negatively impact the market during the forecast period. Agrivoltaics, the fusion of solar energy and agricultural practices, presents exciting opportunities for renewable energy production and agricultural output. However, implementing this innovative solution comes with challenges. Utility-scale solar farms and ground-mounted PV plants require careful array configuration, with options between fixed and single-axis tracking systems. Monofacial solar panels versus bifacial or translucent photovoltaic technology impact crop yields and land efficiency. For farmers, integrating Agrivoltaics into grassland farming, horticulture, and indoor farming can provide dual-revenue streams. Yet, challenges include pollinator habitat, carbon sequestration, and greenhouse gas emissions. Solar panels can influence microclimate, affecting crop types like root crops. Dynamic panels versus fixed panels impact solar energy generation and agricultural productivity. Irrigation solutions, energy demand, transmission losses, cold storage, and market challenges related to renewable capacity and agricultural output also need consideration. Tracking equipment and soil sensors are essential for optimizing Agrivoltaics, addressing climate change, and ensuring sustainable farming practices. By overcoming these challenges, Agrivoltaics can contribute to a more sustainable future, balancing energy production and agricultural productivity while minimizing environmental impact.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This agrivoltaics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Fixed panel

1.2 Dynamic panel Application 2.1 Outdoor farming

2.2 Indoor farming

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Fixed panel- Fixed panel agrivoltaics is a growing segment in the agrivoltaics market, where solar panels are installed at a fixed angle above agricultural land to optimize solar energy capture. These systems are elevated above the ground, enabling farmers to continue their agricultural activities below. Fixed panel installations are common in large-scale projects exceeding 5 MW due to their simplicity in design and installation, as well as their cost-effectiveness. The integration of solar panels with agriculture provides shade, improving animal welfare and supporting the growth of permanent flora and grassland, which can be used for grazing. Fixed panel systems also offer economic benefits by providing farmers with an additional revenue stream from energy production. Their ability to protect crops from harsh weather conditions and maximize land use efficiency makes them a popular choice for regions with limited arable land. The ongoing development and optimization of fixed panel agrivoltaics systems are expected to drive further adoption, contributing to sustainable energy production and agricultural resilience. In summary, fixed panel agrivoltaics systems offer practical and efficient solutions for integrating solar energy production with agriculture, enhancing land use efficiency, supporting agricultural productivity, and providing economic benefits. These factors will continue to drive the growth of the fixed panel agrivoltaics segment and the agrivoltaics market as a whole.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

Agrivoltaics, also known as agricultural photovoltaics, is an innovative approach that combines solar energy production with agricultural practices. This system allows the co-location of ground-mounted PV plants and crops, maximizing land efficiency. The array configuration can be fixed or use single-axis tracking to optimize solar energy production. Monofacial solar panels are commonly used in agrivoltaics. Crop yields can benefit from the shade provided by solar panels, particularly for root crops and other temperature-sensitive plants. Agrivoltaics also offers advantages in water management, with potential for rainwater harvesting and soil moisture retention. Organic fertilizers can replace chemical fertilizers, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating soil degradation. In agro-based economies, agrivoltaics can contribute to climate change mitigation and renewable energy production. The microclimate created by the solar panels can help protect crops from extreme temperatures and droughts. Overall, agrivoltaics is a promising solution for increasing energy production while maintaining crop production and addressing food security concerns.

Market Research Overview

Agrivoltaics, the integration of solar energy production and agricultural practices, is revolutionizing the renewable energy landscape. By installing solar panels on agricultural land, farmers can generate electricity while maintaining crop yields and even enhancing land efficiency. Utility-scale solar farms and ground-mounted PV plants are common configurations for agrivoltaics, with array configurations including fixed and single-axis tracking. Monofacial and bifacial solar panels, translucent photovoltaic technology, and dynamic panels are used. Agrivoltaics benefits various agricultural practices such as grassland farming, horticulture, and indoor farming, while providing pollinator habitats and contributing to carbon sequestration and environmental conservation. Dual-revenue streams from energy production and agricultural output make agrivoltaics an attractive option for agro-based economies facing climate change. Agrivoltaics also addresses challenges like droughts, irrigation solutions, and energy demand, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transmission losses. Crop types and agricultural landscapes vary, with photovoltaics (PVs) used for dual-use solar, crop production, and soil moisture management. Organic and chemical fertilizers, soil sensors, data analytics, and crop types are all important considerations in agrivoltaics. The market faces challenges like renewable capacity expansion, agricultural output, tracking equipment, and soil degradation, but the potential benefits for food and power crises make it a promising solution for the energy transition and sustainable farming.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Fixed Panel



Dynamic Panel

Application

Outdoor Farming



Indoor Farming



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio