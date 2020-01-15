AgroFresh Brings Produce Freshness and Food Waste Solutions to Fruit Logistica 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. ("AgroFresh" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, will showcase its extensive lineup of innovations for fresh produce at Fruit Logistica, a global exhibition featuring the entire spectrum of the fresh fruit and vegetable sectors from February 5 to 7, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

AgroFresh will exhibit its portfolio of solutions and services, and discuss its sustainability impact at stand D-02 in Hall 21. AgroFresh's stand will highlight the company's commitment to sustainability and reducing food waste. It will feature a food waste meter demonstrating that the Company's SmartFresh™ and Harvista™ solutions reduce an estimated 10,000 metric tons of food waste per day.

"AgroFresh has a long history of innovating to support the fresh produce industry, and our current lineup of near- and post-harvest solutions brings trusted science and data to help the entire supply chain extend the quality of fruits and vegetables and prevent food waste," said AgroFresh CEO Jordi Ferre. "Fruit Logistica is a great opportunity to share our latest developments and connect with other produce industry leaders."

AgroFresh offers growers, packers and retailers a comprehensive range of near- and post-harvest fruit protection solutions that contribute to reducing food waste, several of which will be featured at Fruit Logistica 2020:

Control-TEC™ ECO equipment reduces water usage and costs by advanced waste-water management.

An extensive range of fungicides, waxes, coatings, detergents and sanitizers provide efficacious flexibility for packing houses.

FreshCloud™ Storage Insights helps storage managers optimize the quality of their fruit, maximize pack outs and minimize food waste. This technology solution is now expanding across Europe .

. Near-harvest Harvista technology reduces food waste in the field and enhances harvest quality. Harvista will soon be available in Europe .

. The Company's flagship SmartFresh solution, which extends the freshness window of fresh produce, continues to expand to new crops, such as stone fruit, melons and avocados.

Fruit Logistica attendees can visit AgroFresh's stand throughout the show to learn more about the entire range of AgroFresh's products and services. You can also learn more about AgroFresh's produce freshness solutions by visiting the website.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (NASDAQ :AGFS ) is a leading global innovator and provider of science-based solutions, data-driven technologies and experience-backed services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. For more than 20 years, AgroFresh has been revolutionizing the apple industry and has launched new innovative solutions in a variety of fresh produce categories from bananas to cherries and citrus to pears. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers by providing near- and post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving our planet's resources and reducing global food waste. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

SOURCE AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.