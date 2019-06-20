AgroFresh Strengthens Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

"Since our founding, AgroFresh has provided expertise, solutions and services that help our customers prevent food waste while reducing their carbon footprints and preserving the earth's resources," says Jordi Ferre, AgroFresh CEO. "Now, we're taking a deep dive to quantify our historical impact and to seek ways to improve it further. We want our customers to be aware of the long-term benefits of their partnerships with us, which extend beyond everyday business to optimize our planet's resources."

AgroFresh has always developed innovative ways to use chemistry, data and technology to ensure more high-quality produce makes its way to consumers. Initial research into AgroFresh's industry-leading SmartFresh™ solution in the U.S. from 2002-2018 found the following:

SmartFresh has diverted more than 250,000 tons of apple waste.

The diverted apple waste from SmartFresh equates to more than 800 million gallons of water not wasted.

SmartFresh has improved the sustainability of the apple supply chain by taking more than 8 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) out of the system. In 2017, CO 2 accounted for approximately 81.6% of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions from human activities, according to the U.S. EPA.

) out of the system. In 2017, CO accounted for approximately 81.6% of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions from human activities, according to the U.S. EPA. SmartFresh has made apples available year-round in the United States and has lowered reliance on carbon-intensive imports.

The company's ongoing sustainability initiative will continue to uncover the specific impact of AgroFresh's portfolio, as well as opportunities to grow its commitment through additional research for other solutions and other geographies. The next assessments will look at SmartFresh's impact in additional global markets.

Learn more about AgroFresh's dedication to sustainability by visiting the website.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (NASDAQ: AGFS) is a leading global innovator and provider of science-based solutions, data-driven technologies and experience-backed services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. For more than 20 years, AgroFresh has been revolutionizing the apple industry and has launched new innovative solutions in a variety of fresh produce categories from bananas to cherries and citrus to pears. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving our planet's resources and reducing global food waste. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

SOURCE AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.agrofresh.com/

