Agroloop Chooses FreezeM's Breeding-as-a-Service Solution for the World's First Decoupled BSF Protein Facility

The FreezeM-Agroloop collaboration introduces a cost-effective alternative offering for the insect farming industry. This decoupled model offers a scalable, efficient, and streamlined solution that sets a new standard for both growth and sustainability. FreezeM will supply Agroloop with PauseM® on a weekly basis from its breeding hub in Germany, which operates in collaboration with Hermetia GmbH, a pioneer in the BSF industry with decades of proven experience in large-scale insect breeding. Each PauseM® unit contains pre-counted, life-cycle suspended BSF neonates, that can be stocked and used according to Agroloop's production plan of BSF based products. FreezeM's breeding-as-a-service solution allows Agroloop to operate seamlessly without an on-site breeding unit, significantly improving operational efficiency, reducing risks and costs, and enabling Agroloop to focus on its core mission: bioconversion of organic side streams into high-quality BSF protein, oil, and fertilizer at scale.

Rigorous testing and benchmarking conducted by Agroloop have shown that PauseM® is the ultimate solution for outsourced breeding, delivering superior operational consistency, and higher production yields than any other breeding methods available today. By outsourcing the breeding process, Agroloop can produce protein more effectively and at a lower cost compared to parallel vertically integrated facilities, making this model a game-changer for the insect farming industry.

To further enhance productivity, the parties have jointly developed an Automated PauseM® Deployment System, which is capable of inserting up to 4,000 PauseM® units, corresponding to 200 million BSF neonate larvae, into the production line on a daily basis. This automated solution facilitates scalability and efficiency at Agroloop's first-of-its-kind factory, allowing for higher production volumes with minimal manual intervention.

"Our collaboration with Agroloop marks a new era for BSF farming," said Yuval Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of FreezeM. "By decoupling breeding from production with PauseM®, we're offering a solution that overcomes the major bottlenecks of the traditional vertically integrated approach. We're confident this model will set a new standard for the insect farming industry as a whole."

"After extensive research, choosing PauseM® as our outsourced breeding solution brings our vision to life." said Rajmond Percze, CEO and Co-Founder of Agroloop. "It became clear that the next generation of insect farming requires innovation and pioneering solutions to ensure efficient operations and financially viable production. Our collaboration with FreezeM enables us to meet growing global demand and drive business growth."

About FreezeM

Founded in 2018, FreezeM is a global science and technology leader in Black Soldier Fly (BSF) breeding, a spin-off from the Weizmann Institute of Science. Its flagship product, PauseM®, enables scalable, high-quality insect farming through its fully outsourced breeding-as-a-service model. FreezeM's mission, 'Making Insect Farming Simple,' is realized through its novel breeding solutions for the BSF industry. PauseM® is already commercialized, currently produced in two breeding hubs in Germany and Israel, and has been extensively validated by leading BSF industry players in various production models and scales.

About Agroloop

Agroloop is a producer of animal-derived feed protein based on local resources and operating in a circular system. We specialize exclusively in the rearing and processing of black soldier fly larvae, as feed materials derived from this species provide the most functional benefits to feed and pet food manufacturers. Given that the by-products (feed fat and organic fertilizer) generated during feed protein production are also valuable products, we operate our 13,000 m² automated factory virtually waste-free. The icing on the cake is that, compared to conventional protein sources, we can produce our products with a significantly smaller ecological footprint per kilogram. There is no need for vast hectares of arable land, no fertilizers or pesticides, and much lower drinking water and energy requirements than conventional production. Even in this initial phase, we are already the most significant alternative feed protein plant in Central Europe, and with the planned expansions, we aim to become one of the leaders in Europe.

