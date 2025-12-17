Agroz Achieves Breakthrough in Growing Japanese Strawberries Using AI-Powered Technologies

The Company is Using Innovative Farming Technology to Produce Japanese Strawberries in Malaysia for Sale in Southeast Asia and Beyond

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroz Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRZ) ("Agroz," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company specializing in AI-powered Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") vertical farms, today announced an exciting new advancement, the ability to grow Japanese strawberries in its CEA vertical farms. The Company is utilizing the Agroz Groz Wall and powered by Agroz OS (which includes, amongst other things, an AI agent system) and Agroz Copilot for Farmers to help produce Japanese strawberries.

"This breakthrough marks a significant milestone on our mission to bring scalable CEA vertical farming to more and more agricultural products," said Gerard Lim, CEO of Agroz. "The latest innovation gives us the ability to produce Japanese strawberries planted in Malaysia to distribute locally in Malaysia by the end of Q2 2026 into existing and new major retailers, and subsequently to Southeast Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council region and beyond. Japanese strawberries are considered delicacies, known for their unique flavor and scent. We believe innovations such as this will be the key to success for future farming, and our Agroz Robotic program allows us to begin to realize the potential of cleaner, safer, and more sustainable food production."

This new advancement is driven by Agroz Robotics, which the Company previously announced. The 'Walker S', AI Humanoid Robots, will be utilized to monitor and manage the CEA vertical farms in which the Japanese strawberries are grown, which is anticipated to boost productivity, minimize labor requirements, and yield crops with more precise and consistent crop quality.

About Agroz Inc.

Agroz Inc. is an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company designing, building, managing, and operating indoor and outdoor Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") vertical farms. Agroz also operates CEA vertical farms in local communities to grow and deliver clean, pesticide free, fresh and nutritious rich vegetables directly to consumers and businesses, and to educate the public on how its vegetables are grown. Agroz believes its competitive advantage stems from its proprietary Agroz OS system, a vertical farm operating system comprised of (i) digitally automated hardware systems enabling management of vertical farm conditions, and (ii) certain software solutions enabling email and communication systems for vertical farm organization.

SOURCE Agroz Inc