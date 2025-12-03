Agroz Inc. Announces Launch of Agroz Robotics with UBTECH to Integrate AI-Robotics Technology into Farm Operating System

Innovative collaboration integrates robotics, data, and precision agriculture into Agroz's vertical farming ecosystem to support sustainable food production

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroz Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRZ) ("Agroz," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company specializing in AI-powered Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") vertical farms, today announced the launch of Agroz Robotics in collaboration with UBTECH Robotics (HKEX: 09880.HK) ("UBTECH"), a global leader in humanoid robotics. This collaboration was announced at a launch event and represents a strategic step forward for Agroz. Agroz Robotics is a program which combines engineering innovation with real-time agricultural intelligence to create a fully integrated, automated CEA ecosystem in Agroz OS, the Company's proprietary farm operating system.

Agroz and UBTECH launch Walker S.

As part of Agroz Robotics, UBTECH's self-developed industrial humanoid robot, 'Walker S', will be the first robot introduced into Agroz's controlled-environment farming facilities. Walker S will be integrated as a hardware platform into Agroz OS. This AI robotics technology is designed to automate key agricultural processes such as seeding, monitoring, harvesting, and crop optimization. This next-generation autonomous farming system will significantly boost productivity, reduce reliance on human labor, and ensure more precise and consistent crop quality.

"Through Agroz Robotics, we hope to make sustainable agriculture a reality," said Gerard Lim, CEO of Agroz. "Our collaboration with UBTECH is a major milestone in our mission to redefine agriculture by using robots and artificial intelligence. This new collaboration enables us to combine cutting-edge humanoid robotics with data intelligence to build smart, self-optimizing farms to support the scalable production of cleaner, safer, and more sustainable food."

"We also thank the Malaysian government for cultivating an environment where such deep-tech solutions can thrive, directly strengthening our nation's food security, sustainability, and economic resilience," Mr. Lim added.

Leon Li, General Manager of UBTECH's Industrial Robotics Division, added, "We are delighted to collaborate with Agroz to apply our artificial intelligence and robotics technologies across a wider range of industries, contributing to the sustainable development of agriculture in Asia and around the world."

Through deep integration with UBTECH's automation systems, Agroz will be able to deploy modular robotic solutions tailored for vertical farms, smart greenhouses, and hybrid indoor-outdoor facilities across Southeast Asia. This innovation aligns with Malaysia's vision for sustainable food security, reinforcing Agroz's mission to improve reliability, efficiency, and resilience in the regional food supply chain. As Agroz looks forward to expanding across Southeast Asia, it aims to accelerate the global transition toward intelligent, sustainable, and climate-resilient food systems.

About Agroz Inc.

Agroz Inc. is an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company designing, building, managing, and operating indoor and outdoor Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") vertical farms. Agroz also operates CEA vertical farms in local communities to grow and deliver clean, pesticide free, fresh and nutritious rich vegetables directly to consumers and businesses, and to educate the public on how its vegetables are grown. Agroz believes its competitive advantage stems from its proprietary Agroz OS system, a vertical farm operating system comprised of (i) digitally automated hardware systems enabling management of vertical farm conditions, and (ii) certain software solutions enabling email and communication systems for vertical farm organization.

About UBTECH Robotics

Established in March 2012, UBTECH Robotics Corp LTD ("UBTECH") is a leading humanoid robots and smart service robots company. The Company listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code HKEX: 09880.HK) on 29 December, 2023. Dedicated to the mission of 'bringing intelligent robots into every family, and making everyday life more convenient and intelligent', UBTECH Robotics has developed a full stack of humanoid robotic technologies independently. Based on full-stack technologies, the Company has engaged in the research and development, design, smart production, and commercialization of smart service robots. UBTECH established a smart robotic solution with hardware, software, service and content all integrated together, covering various industries such as AI education, smart logistics, smart wellness and elderly care, and business service.

