Agroz Inc. Announces Release of Executive Informational Report Entitled 'The Future of Food: Vertical Farming & AI' by Crystal Research Associates

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroz Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRZ) ("Agroz," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company specializing in AI-powered Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") vertical farms, is pleased to announced that Crystal Research Associates, LLC ("CRA") has released an executive informational report on Agroz, entitled 'The Future of Food: Vertical Farming & AI', effective November 10, 2025.

The full report prepared by CRA is available here: https://www.crystalra.com/agroz-inc. Since 2003, CRA has gained recognition as a quality provider of innovative, fact-driven research that reaches a wide spectrum of stakeholders.

This research coverage is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities.

About Agroz Inc.

Agroz Inc. is an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company designing, building, managing, and operating indoor and outdoor Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") vertical farms. Agroz also operates CEA vertical farms in local communities to grow and deliver clean, pesticide free, fresh and nutritious rich vegetables directly to consumers and businesses, and to educate the public on how its vegetables are grown. Agroz believes its competitive advantage stems from its proprietary Agroz OS system, a vertical farm operating system comprised of (i) digitally automated hardware systems enabling management of vertical farm conditions, and (ii) certain software solutions enabling email and communication systems for vertical farm organization.

