Agroz Plans to Expand Locations of Products and Services in GCC and Southeast Asia to Advance AI-Driven Food Security Solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroz Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRZ) ("Agroz," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company specializing in AI-powered Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") vertical farms, today announced it is planning to expand the locations where it provides products and services into new regional markets, including further into Southeast Asia and into the Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC") region.

The Company has received indicators of interest for its vertical farm products in Oman and the United Arab Emirates and plans to secure customers in these countries. Agroz believes the high-potential markets in the GCC and Southeast Asia present key opportunities for the Company to deploy its advanced vertical-farming and robotics technologies to address rising demand for sustainable agriculture solutions.

"We are planning to expand globally the locations where our products and services are offered, in our journey to transform agriculture through AI and advanced vertical farming technologies," said Gerard Kim Meng Lim, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Agroz. "We have received indicators of interest from potential customers in the GCC. Food security is one of the defining challenges of our time, and we've developed a truly differentiated solution with our Agroz OS system and AI capabilities, delivering fresh, safe, and pesticide-free produce to communities, scaling our sustainable farming model across three continents."

Agroz designs and constructs customized indoor and outdoor CEA vertical farms with comprehensive layout planning, infrastructure design, and Agroz OS integration. The Company also operates and manages vertical farms through proprietary software and established procedures, and sells turnkey, fully operational CEA vertical farms complete with Agroz OS to qualified buyers. Additionally, the Company supplies fresh produce to wholesale distributors and major retailers, including prominent supermarket brands like AEON and Village Grocer in Malaysia. This integrated approach positions Agroz uniquely in the global AgTech market, providing end-to-end solutions from farm design through to consumer delivery.

Agroz's competitive advantage stems from its proprietary Agroz OS system, which delivers measurable business impact: significantly reducing farm operating costs, increasing crop yields, and accelerating time-to-harvest compared to traditional methods. This vertical farm operating system combines digitally automated hardware with AI-powered software that learns and optimizes growing conditions in real-time.

The Company believes it is pioneering the next generation of intelligent agriculture with Agroz Copilot for Farmers—an AI assistant that guides growers through daily operations—and developing fully autonomous farms where AI agents manage entire growing cycles without human intervention. By leveraging AI and robotics, Agroz believes it can redefine the future of food production, creating scalable, data-driven vertical farming solutions to feed a growing global population sustainably.

About Agroz Inc.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

