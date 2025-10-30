Agroz Set to Debut AI-Driven "Agroz Robotics" to Revolutionize Sustainable Food Production at Fortune Innovation Forum 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroz Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRZ) ("Agroz," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company designing, building, managing, and operating indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture vertical farms, today announced it will participate in Fortune Innovation Forum 2025, taking place on November 17-18, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur.

The Fortune Innovation Forum 2025 brings together global business leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore transformative technologies shaping the future of industries. Agroz's participation underscores its expanding role in AI-powered agriculture and sustainable food systems in its international growth journey.

As part of its participation, Agroz will share an exclusive preview of its upcoming "Agroz Robotics" technology, which will be officially unveiled at the Fortune Innovation Forum. This next-generation smart farming concept integrates artificial intelligence and automation to enhance scalability, efficiency, and sustainability in modern agriculture, reinforcing Agroz's commitment to driving the future of intelligent food production.

"Taking part in the Fortune Innovation Forum is a major validation of Agroz's innovation-driven approach to transforming food production," said Gerard Lim, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Agroz. "We look forward to unveiling our Agroz Robotics technology, which is our vision for the future of farming—intelligent, automated, and sustainable. We are excited to showcase it on the Fortune stage and demonstrate how technology can redefine food resilience worldwide."

About Agroz Inc.

Agroz Inc. is an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company designing, building, managing, and operating indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") vertical farms. Agroz also operates CEA vertical farms in local communities to grow and deliver clean, pesticide free, fresh and nutritious rich vegetables directly to consumers and businesses, and to educate the public on how its vegetables are grown. Agroz believes its competitive advantage stems from its proprietary Agroz OS system, a vertical farm operating system comprised of (i) digitally automated hardware systems enabling management of vertical farm conditions, and (ii) certain software solutions enabling email and communication systems for vertical farm organization.

