Agroz Unveils AI-Driven Food Infrastructure Strategy Positioning Agriculture as a High-Growth, Investable Asset Class

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroz Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRZ) ("Agroz", or the "Company"), today announced a new phase of growth that redefines agriculture as a high-performing, technology-enabled asset class. Built on Microsoft Azure's AI infrastructure, Agroz combines automation, artificial intelligence, and sustainable design through its proprietary Agroz OS platform to create scalable, data-driven food production systems that deliver environmental impact and investment value.

Redefining Agriculture as Investable Infrastructure

Agroz is advancing a new category of agriculture in which food production functions as distributed infrastructure: modular, measurable, and investable. Its first commercial offering, co-developed with Harvest Today, LLC, the developer of the patented Harvest Wall™ technology, demonstrates how vertical, AI-orchestrated environments can deliver pesticide-free produce closer to consumption hubs while reducing resource intensity.

This approach aligns agriculture with the principles of infrastructure investment, offering predictable yields, ESG value, and long-term scalability for institutional partners seeking exposure to sustainable assets.

"We are building agriculture into the next great infrastructure class. With strong government incentives and the rapid adoption of agri-tech, this is the right time to show how technology, sustainability, and capital can work together to generate lasting economic and environmental returns," Gerard Lim, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Agroz.

Technology Platform: Building the Future of AI-Enabled Agri-Tech

The Agroz OS platform integrates automation, data analytics, and energy optimization across all Agroz installations. It will also power future AI-enabled products currently in development, including Agroz Copilot, an intelligent assistant that provides real-time recommendations and predictive analytics to optimize operations.

Together, these technologies form the foundation of Agroz's vision to build an expanding portfolio of AI-driven agricultural systems designed to increase productivity, lower costs, and accelerate sustainable food access.

Momentum and Recognition: A Decade of Opportunity

Agroz's growth momentum reflects the scalability of its vertically integrated business model, which spans Design & Build, Operations & Management, Technology (Agroz OS), and Product Commercialization divisions. The Company's sustainability strategy aligns with 10 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and has earned recognition from UNDP Malaysia's SDG Investor Map, ESG Malaysia, and national awards, including the Best Agrotechnology Award (2024) and Emerging Brand Legend Award (2024).

Further strengthening this trajectory, Malaysia's Budget 2026 introduces a 10-year income tax exemption for new agricultural ventures, underscoring strong government support for innovation and sustainable infrastructure. This policy, combined with Agroz's proprietary technology and ESG alignment, reinforces agriculture's position as a resilient and high-value asset class for institutional and long-term investors.

What's Next: Scaling Agriculture as an Asset Class

Infrastructure Expansion: Deploying modular, AI-integrated systems across Malaysia and key Asia-Pacific markets.

AI Innovation: Launching next-generation analytics and automation tools built on Agroz OS.

Investor Engagement: Leveraging policy incentives to attract ESG-aligned and institutional investors seeking sustainable, technology-based growth.

About Agroz Inc.

Agroz Inc. is an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology (AgTech) company designing, building, managing, and operating indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") vertical farms. Agroz also operates CEA vertical farms in local communities to grow and deliver clean, pesticide free, fresh and nutritious rich vegetables directly to consumers and businesses, and to educate the public on how its vegetables are grown. Agroz believes its competitive advantage stems from its proprietary Agroz OS system, a vertical farm operating system comprised of (i) digitally automated hardware systems enabling management of vertical farm conditions, and (ii) use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in Agroz's software solutions to operate the vertical farms.

About Harvest Today

Harvest Today is a U.S.-based agricultural technology company specializing in the Harvest Wall, a modular vertical grow system engineered for efficiency, sustainability, and local food cultivation. With operations expanding across Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Harvest Today enables growers to produce fresh food locally with scalable farms that reduce environmental impact.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Agroz. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Offering and the use of proceeds from the sale of our ordinary shares in the Offering. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including those described in Agroz's prospectus filed with the SEC. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

