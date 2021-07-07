AgTech Leaders Barchart and Grão Direto Partner on Brazilian Grain Prices

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data, tools, and software to agribusinesses around the world, has announced a partnership with Grão Direto, the Agtech leader for physical grain trading in Brazil.

Through this collaboration, Grão Direto's proprietary database of Brazilian grain prices will be made available in cmdtyView, Barchart's leading trading and analytics platform for global grain markets. Barchart will also manage API distribution and licensing for the data as part of their best-in-class global grain price offering.

"cmdtyView is the premier platform for physical commodity analytics, and this exciting new partnership with Grão Direto enhances our global offering even further with Brazilian grain data," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Grão Direto's mission aligns with our own efforts to enhance the agricultural industry through technology, and we're thrilled to work with them to expand our coverage into new markets and provide users with access to inland grain prices for Brazil."

"We are very proud and excited to collaborate with Barchart and being able to extend the reach of our data to benefit their clients around the world," says Grão Direto CEO Alexandre Borges Silva. "Our solutions help thousands of grain growers, buyers and brokers to trade more efficiently, generating real value in their operations and putting us in a unique position to offer market intelligence solutions for the Brazilian market. Therefore, partnering with a leading company like Barchart is a great opportunity for us to evolve and expand further on this front."

Barchart's footprint for agricultural data throughout South America is extensive. In addition to inland grain prices from Grão Direto, Barchart's offering for South American grain traders includes the following:

South American FOB and CIF Prices from Commodity3

South American Food Prices from CESEA , CEPEA , MCDBA , and MPTT

, , , and South American Grain Fundamentals from BAGE , CONAB , IBGE , and MAGYP

, , , and Production and Yield Forecasts for Brazil and Argentina (coming soon)

All of this data can be accessed as part of a cmdtyView Pro subscription, or through an enterprise data license. To learn more or to subscribe to Grão Direto's Brazilian grain data, please click here .

cmdtyView Pro allows users to analyze data, make a decision, and then quickly put it into action. In addition to our newly integrated Brazilian Grain Data from Grão Direto, cmdtyView Pro is packed with intuitive features for grain professionals, including advanced charting, benchmark cash prices, commodity news, analytics, Excel tools , and more.

To sign up for a free 30-day trial to cmdtyView, please visit our website .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About Grão Direto

Grão Direto is the leading platform for digital grain trading in Brazil, serving thousands of farmers and buying companies every day to trade in the spot market, forward market or in barter operations. Grão Direto connects grain growers and grain buyers in a more efficient, safe and modern way. The platform also generates market intelligence for producers and grain buyers to make better decisions, as well as more agility in processes associated with grain marketing. For more information, please visit www.graodireto.com.br .

