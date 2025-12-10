Barchart Launches Market Replay Enterprise for Global Exchange Market Data Delivery

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology to the global financial, commodity, and media industries, today announced the launch of Market Replay Enterprise. This new enterprise-grade delivery solution gives institutions direct access to standardized, full-exchange market data delivered at scale in a matter of days. Market Replay Enterprise is available for Barchart's global exchange coverage .

Market Replay Enterprise provides institutions with standardized datasets across futures, futures options, equities, and equity options, along with access to proprietary and cash-market datasets. Built for scale, the service delivers complete exchange coverage through secure SFTP delivery powered by AWS, enabling firms to stand up production pipelines and centralized data environments without the lengthy buildouts traditionally required.

"Market Replay Enterprise takes a process that once required months of internal development and replaces it with direct delivery of full-exchange intra-day, historical or daily settlement data in a matter of days, giving institutions the ability to scale faster and operate more confidently across global markets," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Instead of stitching together multiple sources or building complex infrastructure, firms can have clean, standardized files flowing straight into their environment so teams can focus on modeling, execution, and client outcomes rather than building and maintaining data pipelines."

With Market Replay Enterprise, Barchart delivers a single-source connection to standardized bulk datasets in a matter of days instead of weeks. Daily files can be delivered as end-of-day history and settlements, delayed updates, or intraday snapshots. The data is normalized to support downstream use cases, including backtesting, risk management, compliance reporting, and advanced analytics.

Market Replay Enterprise reflects Barchart's continued investment in enterprise-grade solutions, offering a modern, cloud-native alternative to traditional data licensing services. The launch positions Barchart alongside other institutional providers, while delivering faster onboarding, flexible delivery, and a simplified cost structure.

Market Replay Enterprise is available today. For more information, visit barchart.com/solutions or contact [email protected] .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit barchart.com or www.barchart.com/solutions .

