Agway Energy Services, LLC, a Subsidiary of Suburban Propane, Announces Sponsorship with the Pittsburgh Penguins and to Produce a Collectable, Limited Edition Bobblehead of Mascot, Iceburgh

To commemorate this partnership, Agway Energy will offer their new electricity and/or natural gas customers a free, limited edition, Iceburgh Bobblehead. This bobblehead will be available to new or returning customers who sign up starting March 30, 2021 through May 31, 2021, while supplies last. Please visit https://www.agwayenergy.com/iceburgh/ for eligibility and rules.

"We are excited to collaborate with the Pittsburgh Penguins for a second consecutive season, and sponsor a custom bobblehead giveaway of their iconic mascot, Iceburgh. It is our honor to continue to serve our customers and communities in the State of Pennsylvania and hope this unique, collectible bobblehead will bring joy to the devoted Pittsburgh Penguins fanbase throughout the state. We wish the Penguins the best of luck for this season," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Agway Energy Services.

"We are thrilled to be working with Agway Energy on this fun bobblehead giveaway with our mascot, Iceburgh," said Mark Turley, Sr Director of Partnerships for the Penguins. "Our fans are going to love it!"

In the State of Pennsylvania, Agway Energy provides natural gas and electricity throughout the state. Customers enjoy the peace of mind that comes from the EnergyGuard™ repair program, offered as a standard benefit for all Agway Energy customers and depending on the commodity purchased, provides protection on customers' heating and central air conditioning systems, as well as their electric lines (subject to certain limits) just for being an Agway Energy customer. The protection plan is supported by a network of highly trained professionals that can be accessed 24-hours a day, seven days a week through Agway Energy's Customer Contact Center.

New customers can conveniently sign up to be a customer of Agway Energy Services by visiting www.agwayenergy.com and receive up to $100 in gift cards for signing up today.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing over 1 million customers through 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, Suburban Cares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

