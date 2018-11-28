Agway Energy Services, LLC, a Subsidiary of Suburban Propane, LP, Announces its Proud Sponsorship of Syracuse University Athletics

In the State of New York, Agway Energy provides natural gas and electricity in the Central Hudson Gas & Electric, Con Edison Energy, National Grid Utilities, National Fuel Gas, NYSEG, Orange & Rockland Utilities, Inc., and RG&E Corporation Areas. One of the many advantages of becoming an Agway Energy customer is the peace of mind that comes from the EnergyGuard™ repair program. This program is offered as a standard benefit for all Agway Energy customers. EnergyGuard TM is a bundled service and repair program that provides protection on customers' heating and central air conditioning systems, as well as their electric lines (subject to certain limits) just for being an Agway Energy customer. The protection plan is supported by a network of highly trained professionals that can be accessed 24-hours per day, seven days per week through Agway Energy's Customer Contact Center. Agway Energy is pleased to become a proud sponsor of Syracuse University Athletics.

"We are very excited for the opportunity to partner with Syracuse University Basketball. It's an honor for us to serve the New York state community and their passionate fan base going forward. We are proud to be supporting Team Orange this season and wish them the best of luck," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Agway Energy Services.

"Syracuse University IMG Sports Marketing is proud to welcome Agway Energy Services into the family of corporate partners and looks forward to working with the Agway team throughout the year," said Kerry Atkinson, General Manager, Syracuse IMG Sports Marketing.

New customers can conveniently sign up to be a customer of Agway Energy Services by visiting www.agwayenergy.com and receive up to $100 in gift cards for signing up today.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., is a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, servicing over 1 million customers through 650 plus locations across 41 states. They are proudly celebrating 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. Dedication to safety, integrity, and an unwavering focus on outstanding customer service to their customers and the local communities they serve are cornerstones of their core values. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/.

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Related Links

http://www.suburbanpropane.com

