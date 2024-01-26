AHA Aiken Zou Shasha Attends Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Misk Youth Majlis

SHANGHAI, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 15 to 19, more than 2,800 delegates from over 120 countries and regions gathered together in the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss the future of the world economy under the theme of "Rebuilding Trust". Aiken Zou Shasha, founder, chairman and CEO of AHA, attended the event as a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum. During the event, she attended Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Misk Youth Majlis, interviewed the Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and met with Milojko Spajic, the Prime Minister of Montenegro. Besides, Aiken Zou Shasha expressed opinions on this year's key topics, such as creating growth and jobs for the new era, promoting economic and social development by artificial intelligence, and implementing long-term climate, nature and energy strategies.

Aiken Zou Shasha at the Misk Youth Majlis

During the event, Aiken Zou Shasha attended the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Misk Youth Majlis. Aiken Zou Shasha said, "AHA is a content company. We're also opposed to decoupling and hope that the world can rebuild trust, cope with challenges, and achieve common prosperity. With the global release of AHA's original animation and games, we have employees of different nationalities, races and cultural backgrounds from Singapore, Japan, the United States, the Middle East and other countries and regions, and have a fan base from more than 190 countries and regions around the world. As we celebrate the company's tenth anniversary this year, I would like to present a gift to all of our employees, fans and partners: the AHA ESG Global Office. I hope to find 100 partners among those who know AHA the best to join the AHA ESG Global Office, and share the happiness of the development of AHA in the world."

AHA is an innovative cultural technology company. Since its foundation in 2014, AHA has been committed to creating a multi-dimensional ecology centered on original content. Through its animation, mobile games, content-related commodity retail, live performances, film and television works, creator community app and other businesses, AHA uses its high-quality content to build a connection with audiences, and continues to bring a feeling of happiness, growth and warmth to people's heart. For example, in the past decade, the animation series Scissor Seven produced by AHA has been loved by hundreds of millions of viewers in over 190 countries around the world. "Scissor Seven tells a story about how love and inclusiveness could overcome prejudice and hatred. This is also what we want people to feel through our animation series, games and all the other forms of products. We hope they could warm and inspire the life of every ordinary person." Said Aiken Zou Shasha.

"I compare original content to a beautiful pearl necklace that can withstand time and breathe with the era. The core values and worldviews are wrapped and delivered to the audience through different stories in the form of animation, games, commodities, etc. In this process, we need to have a strong sense of social responsibility and do everything with respect. The original content could have a great long-term impact on people, especially on the young. We want our content to live with length and breadth, which is what AHA's ESG is all about." Aiken Zou Shasha explained the "100 partner project", "I look forward to the emergence of the 100 partners. You can be a college student who has written a simple animation copy of a country that AHA's animation character has not visited; you can be a joint owner with AHA of a $1 noodle restaurant in Africa; you can be an enthusiastic person who creates a sign language version of AHA's content. I wish every year at this time, I could tell you about an AHA partner in AHA ESG Global Office and share the joy and strength this partner brings to the world."

