AHA Aiken Zou Shasha Meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajic

SHANGHAI, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 15 to 19, more than 2,800 delegates from over 120 countries and regions gathered together in the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss the future of the world economy under the theme of "Rebuilding Trust". Aiken Zou Shasha, founder, chairman and CEO of AHA, attended the event as a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum. During the event, she met with Milojko Spajic, the Prime Minister of Montenegro, attended the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Misk Youth Majlis, and interviewed Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Aiken Zou Shasha and Milojko Spajic

During the event, Aiken Zou Shasha met with Milojko Spajic, the Prime Minister of Montenegro. Milojko Spajic, known as the "Asia hand", used to study at Tsinghua University. Milojko Spajic finished watching Scissor Seven and was moved by the spirit conveyed by it. He hoped to invite the creation team of Scissor Seven to visit Europe and meet the local audience there, and also hoped that more creators from Montenegro could have an exchange with China's creators.

Besides, Aiken Zou Shasha expressed opinions on this year's key topics, such as creating growth and jobs for the new era, promoting economic and social development by artificial intelligence, and implementing long-term climate, nature and energy strategies. She said, "AHA is a content company. We're also opposed to decoupling and hope that the world can rebuild trust, cope with challenges, and achieve common prosperity. With the global release of AHA's original animation and games, we have employees of different nationalities, races and cultural backgrounds from Singapore, Japan, the United States, the Middle East and other countries and regions, and have a fan base from more than 190 countries and regions around the world. As we celebrate the company's tenth anniversary this year, I would like to present a gift to all of our employees, fans and partners: the AHA ESG Global Office. I hope to find 100 partners among those who know AHA the best to join the AHA ESG Global Office, and share the happiness of the development of AHA in the world."

