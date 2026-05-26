Ahead of hurricane season, Duke Energy Foundation awards $130,000 to 10 organizations advancing storm preparedness and community resiliency

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2026 hurricane season starting on June 1, the Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $130,000 to 10 organizations that are preparing communities across Florida for storms, while also strengthening their resiliency and capacity for safe, coordinated recovery.

High-impact investments:

American Red Cross ($25,000)

City of Davenport ($5,000)

Frostproof Chamber Foundation ($5,000)

Gulfport Senior Center Foundation ($30,000)

Hernando County Board of County Commissioners ($10,000)

Lake County Board of County Commissioners ($5,000)

Orange County Office of Emergency Management ($20,000)

Seminole County Board of County Commissioners ($10,000)

Taylor County Emergency Management ($5,000)

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office ($15,000)

For descriptions of how each grant will be used and the specific counties impacted, as well as quotes from each organization's leadership, please click here.

Our view:

Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president: "Since 2021, the Duke Energy Foundation has granted $3.9 million to nonprofit partners supporting storm readiness and response throughout the Sunshine State. Through this funding, we are equipping boots-on-the-ground first responders with the resources they need to help our communities act quickly when facing an emergency and recover as fast as possible when it's over. And we know this work – especially when paired with our ongoing grid hardening efforts that help reduce power outages and speed up restoration – has and will continue to improve outcomes for our customers when it matters most."

Positive response:

Lauraleigh A. Avery, Orange County Office of Emergency Management division chief: "The strong partnership between Orange County Emergency Management and Duke Energy ensures residents remain informed, connected, and safe before and during disasters. By providing reliable access to charging resources, we help safeguard critical life-safety communications when power outages occur."



"The strong partnership between Orange County Emergency Management and Duke Energy ensures residents remain informed, connected, and safe before and during disasters. By providing reliable access to charging resources, we help safeguard critical life-safety communications when power outages occur." Dustin Bleiweiss, City of Davenport parks and recreation superintendent: "The city of Davenport's collaboration with Duke Energy represents more than a partnership – it reflects our shared commitment to safeguarding our community. By working together, we are empowering residents with the knowledge, resources and resilience needed to face hurricane season with confidence."



"The city of Davenport's collaboration with Duke Energy represents more than a partnership – it reflects our shared commitment to safeguarding our community. By working together, we are empowering residents with the knowledge, resources and resilience needed to face hurricane season with confidence." Andria Herr, Seminole County Board of County Commissioners chairman: "Protecting our most vulnerable residents is one of our highest priorities, and partnerships like this with the Duke Energy Foundation help make that possible. Together, we are strengthening Seminole County's ability to care for residents with special medical needs when they need it most."



"Protecting our most vulnerable residents is one of our highest priorities, and partnerships like this with the Duke Energy Foundation help make that possible. Together, we are strengthening Seminole County's ability to care for residents with special medical needs when they need it most." Jennifer N. Nagy, Wakulla County Sheriff's Office director: "Our partnership with Duke Energy represents more than just funding – it reflects a shared commitment to building a safer, more resilient community. Through their continued support and grant initiatives, we've been able to expand public outreach, strengthen training programs, and enhance our ability to serve residents before, during and after emergencies. This collaboration allows us to turn planning into action and ensures that our community is better equipped to face evolving challenges."



"Our partnership with Duke Energy represents more than just funding – it reflects a shared commitment to building a safer, more resilient community. Through their continued support and grant initiatives, we've been able to expand public outreach, strengthen training programs, and enhance our ability to serve residents before, during and after emergencies. This collaboration allows us to turn planning into action and ensures that our community is better equipped to face evolving challenges." Julie Starr, Gulfport Senior Center Foundation grants coordinator: "Partnering with Duke Energy directly strengthens community resilience in Pinellas County by equipping vulnerable seniors with the tools, education and coordinated support needed to withstand extreme weather events. Together, we will ensure older adults facing financial hardship are safer, better prepared and less dependent on emergency response systems during times of crisis."



"Partnering with Duke Energy directly strengthens community resilience in Pinellas County by equipping vulnerable seniors with the tools, education and coordinated support needed to withstand extreme weather events. Together, we will ensure older adults facing financial hardship are safer, better prepared and less dependent on emergency response systems during times of crisis." Erin Thomas, Hernando County emergency management director: "Hernando County Emergency Management is deeply grateful for its partnership with Duke Energy. Through this collaboration, we have been able to significantly enhance our HERricane Summer Camp – expanding beyond introducing participants to the public safety field to also providing advanced training opportunities for returning campers. By welcoming returning participants as mentors, we are able to further grow the program while fostering leadership development and empowering the next generation."

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides nearly $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Contact: Aly Raschid

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

X: @DE_AlyRaschid

SOURCE Duke Energy