Duke Energy Foundation honors South Carolina veterans this Memorial Day with $30,000 in grants for workforce development

Funding celebrates America250 by supporting organizations that provide job readiness programs to those who served and their families

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities honor the sacrifices of U.S. service members and their families this Memorial Day, the Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $30,000 to South Carolina nonprofit organizations who focus on the needs of veterans through the second round of funding as part of its America250 initiative.

Where the money goes: The grants – part of a total investment of more than $550,000 in the Palmetto State – have been awarded to Upstate Warrior Solution and Hidden Wounds, and will help expand workforce development programs for veterans across eight counties.

Why it matters: "As we prepare to celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary, I can't help but think of our nation's veterans who made this celebration possible. It's important for us to invest in those who served and their families by getting them the training and skills they need to succeed after their military service," said Tim Pearson, Duke Energy South Carolina president. "By partnering with these organizations, we can help directly support veterans in communities across our state."

High Impact Investments:

Hidden Wounds received $15,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation to execute Operation Hidden Wounds Employment (OHWE) a comprehensive support system for job readiness and employment of veterans, which includes leveraging partnerships for training opportunities, assessment and skills testing for veterans and building a network of veteran-friendly employers in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon and Kershaw counties.





received $15,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation to execute Operation Hidden Wounds Employment (OHWE) a comprehensive support system for job readiness and employment of veterans, which includes leveraging partnerships for training opportunities, assessment and skills testing for veterans and building a network of veteran-friendly employers in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon and Kershaw counties. With $15,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation, Upstate Warrior Solution will expand workforce development services for justice-involved veterans reentering their communities in Greenville, Spartanburg, Oconee and Anderson counties. The funding will strengthen employment services within the Veteran Outreach program and support career services and staff time dedicated to career counseling, resume development, employer outreach, and job placement for veterans with criminal records.

Positive response:

Theresa Thompson, Chief Operating Officer, Upstate Warrior Solution:

"We are honored to be selected by the Duke Energy Foundation as part of this important America250 initiative. As our nation prepares to commemorate 250 years of history, this support allows us to create meaningful opportunities for veterans, first responders, and our community to reflect on the service, sacrifice, and shared values that continue to shape our country. We are grateful for Duke Energy Foundation's investment in preserving stories, fostering connection, and celebrating the spirit of America in the Upstate."

Dr. Lance Newman, Executive Director, Hidden Wounds:

"Hidden Wounds is beyond excited and incredibly grateful to receive this grant opportunity from Duke Energy that will help veterans gain meaningful and sustainable employment throughout our service area. This support will create life-changing opportunities for those who have served our country by helping them build stability, purpose, and long-term success. Together, we are continuing our mission to ensure veterans and their families have the resources and support they deserve."

Where the money goes: These grants build on Duke Energy Foundation's more than $1 million investment through its America250 initiative. The initiative focuses on community-driven projects throughout the company's six state service territories to recognize America's 250th anniversary. Earlier this spring, the Foundation announced grants supporting projects that revitalize local parks, green spaces and shared community spaces. In South Carolina, $275,000 went to organizations as part of a total investment of more than $550,000 in the Palmetto State. The third and final round of grant recipients supports initiatives that expand access to history and civics education and will be announced in June.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides nearly $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Media Contact: Catherine Ramirez

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SOURCE Duke Energy