Duke Energy invests in North Carolina veterans' career pathways through America250 grants

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities prepare to honor Memorial Day, the Duke Energy Foundation is investing $45,800 in three organizations helping North Carolina veterans build careers after military service.

Through its America250 initiative, the funding supports programs focused on connecting veterans to training, credentials and long-term career opportunities.

Why it matters: Veterans bring leadership, resilience and technical expertise that strengthen workplaces and communities. These investments help remove barriers and create clearer pathways from military service to long-term economic opportunity in North Carolina.

Where the funding is going:

North Carolina Veterans Foundation

Expanding the North Carolina for Military Employment (NC4ME) Career Connections program statewide to better connect transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses with employers – supporting workforce training, employer engagement, and job placement efforts beyond military installation communities.

Expanding the North Carolina for Military Employment (NC4ME) Career Connections program statewide to better connect transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses with employers – supporting workforce training, employer engagement, and job placement efforts beyond military installation communities. Veterans Life Center

Supporting workforce development services for homeless and at-risk veterans, including career readiness training, community college enrollment and certification costs, resume and interview coaching, financial literacy education, and transportation assistance to help veterans secure and retain employment.

Supporting workforce development services for homeless and at-risk veterans, including career readiness training, community college enrollment and certification costs, resume and interview coaching, financial literacy education, and transportation assistance to help veterans secure and retain employment. Allies for Cherry Point's Tomorrow

Funding scholarships for transitioning Marines to enroll in short-term training and credential programs at Craven Community College, helping bridge gaps not covered by the GI Bill and prepare them for high-demand civilian careers.

What they're saying:

Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president: "Across North Carolina, veterans are our neighbors, co-workers and community leaders. We're grateful for the organizations helping connect them with training, support and opportunities. This support is about honoring their service by helping open doors to meaningful careers close to home."

"Across North Carolina, veterans are our neighbors, co-workers and community leaders. We're grateful for the organizations helping connect them with training, support and opportunities. This support is about honoring their service by helping open doors to meaningful careers close to home." Kimberly Williams, NC4ME Founder and Chief Executive Officer: "Duke Energy's America250 grant is a pivotal investment in North Carolina's veteran workforce. This support enables NC4ME to expand our regional footprint and ensure that veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses across every corner of the state have access to meaningful career opportunities. The grant strengthens our ability to accelerate employer engagement, deliver accredited HR training, and connect businesses with the skilled military talent that drives stronger economic outcomes."

Big picture: These grants represent the second round of funding under the Duke Energy Foundation's America250 initiative, a more than $1 million investment in community‑driven projects across the company's six states to recognize America's 250th anniversary.

In April, the Foundation awarded $65,417 to help honor local history and expand access to shared spaces. Additional grant recipients will be announced in June, including programs expanding access to history and civics education.

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides nearly $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Contact: Madison McDonald

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy