AHEPA Senior Living Achieves Prestigious KultureCity® Certification, Furthering Commitment to Inclusivity

FISHERS, Ind., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AHEPA Senior Living proudly announces a first-of-its-kind partnership with KultureCity® to bring sensory-inclusive practices, training, and resources to its nationwide portfolio of 93 affordable independent and assisted living communities through a phased rollout.

AHEPA Senior Living brings sensory-inclusive practices, training, and resources to its 93 affordable living communities. Post this Upon entry to AHEPA Senior Living communities, visitors will see signage indicating the property is a Sensory Inclusive™ location.

KultureCity, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with sensory needs, has helped transform public venues and community spaces nationwide through its groundbreaking flagship initiative, the Sensory Inclusive™ program. The program provides training and resources that help organizations better accommodate individuals with sensory sensitivities.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals, including older adults, with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions. Through this partnership, very low-income older adults and their families can experience community spaces and programs with greater comfort and ease.

"This partnership is about enhancing comfort and peace of mind not only for our residents, but also for the families and loved ones who visit them," AHEPA Senior Living Chairman and Acting CEO Ike Gulas said. "Whether someone is visiting a parent or grandparent, we want every person who walks through our doors to feel welcomed, understood, and supported."

The rollout began at four AHEPA Senior Living communities in Alabama and will expand across its nationwide portfolio. Certification included training by leading medical and neurodivergent professionals on recognizing sensory needs and responding to sensory overload situations. Communities also received sensory bags with supportive tools. Custom social stories were designed to help visitors prepare for their experience.

"Empowering communities through inclusion and innovation, AHEPA Senior Living is aligned with the same visionary spirit as KultureCity and is championing a world where every individual, regardless of ability, is not just accepted but celebrated for their unique contributions to the tapestry of humanity," KultureCity Executive Director Uma Srivastava said.

About KultureCity

Founded in 2014, KultureCity® is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with sensory needs and invisible disabilities. Through its Sensory Inclusive™ program, KultureCity has helped certify more than 1,800 venues and organizations worldwide, creating more welcoming experiences for individuals and families. In 2026, TIME named KultureCity one of its "10 Most Influential Social Good Companies." Learn more at KultureCity.org.

About AHEPA Senior Living

Since 1980, AHEPA Senior Living, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has developed, managed, and preserved affordable housing communities that help residents live with dignity, independence, and security. Today, the organization serves more than 5,000 residents across 93 communities in 19 states through HUD-assisted independent living complemented by comprehensive service coordination and affordable assisted living under its Hellenic Senior Living brand. AHEPA Senior Living has earned Candid's 2026 Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at ahepaseniorliving.org

Media Contact:

Andrew Kaffes

Vice President Government & External Affairs

202.441.5099

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SOURCE AHEPA Senior Living