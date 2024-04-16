AHP Backed Prolerity Clinical Research Appoints Drew Domescik as CFO

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolerity Clinical Research ("Prolerity), a clinical research site network and an AHP portfolio company, announced today that it has appointed Drew Domescik as Chief Financial Officer. Prolerity currently owns and operates 11 research sites across Louisiana, Florida, New Jersey, and New York.

"I could not be more excited to have Drew join me in pursing the promise of building Prolerity into a leading national site management network," said Jeff Williams, CEO of Prolerity. Prolerity is a research site network with therapeutic coverage across complex and challenging phase I-III trials, including gastroenterology, cardiology, CNS and metabolic disease. "Given Drew's deep industry experience in site networks and clinical research, as well as his finance and transactional background, he will be central to our focus on driving operational efficiency while we continue to make transformative investments," Jeff added.

"I am truly excited about the opportunity to work with Jeff and AHP to build a mission driven company focused on meeting the needs patients and drug developers," said Drew Domescik. "I feel fortunate that Prolerity has such extremely high quality sites, talented investigators and staff." Previously, Drew was the CFO at Javara Inc., an integrated research organization. Prior to Javara, Drew held corporate development and finance roles at PPD, Validant and in investment banking.

Prolerity owns New Orleans based Tandem Clinical Research ("Tandem") which has become known for operating best-in-class research sites for NASH/NAFLD and neurodegenerative studies by demonstrating excellence in study feasibility, contracting, patient recruitment, patient retention, and quality. Tandem recently expanded into its newly developed, purpose-built 12,000 sq ft headquarters in Marrero, LA and a new 13,000 sq ft space in Maitland, FL through its ClinCloud division.

About Prolerity:

Prolerity Clinical Research strives to advance the science of medicine while improving the quality of life for patients through clinical research. Prolerity's professional medical team is committed to serving diversified populations while ensuring our drug development customers can achieve their study objectives across our growing network of sites in Louisiana, Florida, New York, and New Jersey.

About AHP:

AHP is a New York based investment management firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. AHP seeks to deploy a high touch, value-add approach to investing in healthcare companies at the intersections of change. AHP's mission is to create shared value by partnering with companies that enable cost-effective, quality enhancing services to the healthcare system. For more information, please visit AHPartners.com .

