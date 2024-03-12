AHP Backed Prolerity Clinical Research Appoints Jeff Williams as CEO

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AHP announced today that it has appointed Jeff Williams as Chief Executive Officer for Prolerity Clinical Research ("Prolerity"), a clinical research site management network. Prolerity currently owns and operates 11 research sites across Louisiana, Florida, New Jersey, and New York.

Prolerity is committed to becoming a leading national site management network with a therapeutic breadth across complex and challenging phase I-III studies, including gastroenterology, cardiology, CNS, metabolic diseases, and other therapeutic areas. Jeff's appointment comes at a pivotal time in the growth of Prolerity. "We are very excited to partner with Jeff given his track record of successfully scaling businesses in the clinical research and physician practice management verticals, both of which we believe bring a unique understanding of the opportunity we see within clinical research," said Bede Broome M.D. Ph.D., Managing Director at AHP. "Jeff is already working to build a strong team and execute on operational, transactional and commercial objectives."

"I could not be more enthusiastic about the opportunity to work with AHP to build another great company focused on serving the needs of patients who deserve access to new care options," said Jeff Williams. "I am also tremendously thankful for the privilege to work with the dedicated teams who have built our existing sites and for the opportunity to help lead our growth from here." Previously, Jeff co-founded Clinipace Worldwide, a contract research organization where he served as CEO for 14 years. Most recently he was CEO of MindPath Care Centers, a PE backed outpatient behavioral health platform serving the southeast United States.

Prolerity owns New Orleans based Tandem Clinical Research ("Tandem") which has become known for operating best-in-class research sites for NASH/NAFLD and neurodegenerative studies by demonstrating excellence in study feasibility, contracting, patient recruitment, patient retention, and quality. Tandem recently expanded into its newly developed, purpose-built 12,000 sq ft headquarters in Marrero, LA and a new 13,000 sq ft space in Maitland, FL through its ClinCloud division.

About Prolerity:

Prolerity Clinical Research strives to advance the science of medicine while improving the quality of life for patients through clinical research. Prolerity's professional medical team is committed to serving diversified populations while ensuring our drug development customers can achieve their study objectives across our growing network of sites in Louisiana, Florida, New York, and New Jersey. For more information, please visit Prolerity.com.

About AHP:

AHP is a New York based investment management firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. AHP seeks to deploy a high touch, value-add approach to investing in healthcare companies at the intersections of change. AHP's mission is to create shared value by partnering with companies that enable cost-effective, quality enhancing services to the healthcare system. For more information, please visit AHPartners.com.

