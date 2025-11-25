AI Adoption Surges Among US SMBs Ahead of Holiday Season, yet their IT Lags Behind

ASUS data reveals that while AI adoption is growing among US SMBs, smarter IT management is essential to unlocking its full potential

KEY POINTS

33% of SMBs are already seeing tangible benefits from using AI tools

86% say IT resources are more essential now than a decade ago

39% plan to make increasing IT resources a top priority

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is reshaping the way small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) operate, and the results are already visible. According to the new data from ASUS, global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, 33% of US SMBs are seeing tangible benefits from using AI tools today, while another 47% expect positive outcomes in the next one to two years. This is especially important as businesses gear up for the holiday season; holiday demand exposes cracks in IT infrastructure, making smarter systems not just a luxury, but a necessity. The pressure to perform is higher than ever, and AI is emerging as a strategic ally.

AI Adoption Surges

But these gains don't happen in isolation. The data, which tracked responses from over 100 SMB leaders across the United States, also shows that nearly 86% of SMB leaders say IT resources are more essential now than they were a decade ago. As AI becomes more embedded in daily workflows, the quality of IT infrastructure is emerging as a make-or-break factor for productivity.

That is why half of SMBs are prioritizing IT investment, not just in hardware, but in systems that enhance security, reduce downtime, and scale with growth. However, the path isn't without its challenges. SMBs face increasing complexity when managing IT systems and resources. The data collected revealed that SMBs' top IT management challenges are managing data security and compliance, the integration of new technologies, and IT support/troubleshooting.

"AI is a catalyst for SMB innovation," said Benjamin Yeh, ASUS Computer International President. "But to truly harness its power, businesses need IT systems that are secure, scalable, and built for agility. That's where ASUS comes in. We are committed to helping SMBs turn technology into a competitive advantage."

ASUS supports this evolution with AI-powered PCs such as the ASUS ExpertBook P Series and customized IT management tools designed for growing businesses. From centralized IT management software to system diagnostics, ASUS solutions help SMBs modernize with confidence and agility. As the holiday season approaches, these tools become even more critical to helping businesses stay resilient, responsive, and ready for peak demand.

As AI redefines productivity, it's clear that smarter IT isn't just helpful; it's foundational. With the right strategy and tools, SMBs can turn innovation into impact and stay ahead in a fast-changing business environment. Whether it's managing seasonal surges or planning the year ahead, ASUS empowers SMBs to lead with agility and purpose.

