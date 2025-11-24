Save Big with ASUS this Holiday Season, Featuring Up to 40% Off a Wide Selection of Tech!

From entry-level devices to ultimate upgrades, find incredible deals for yourself and your loved ones across our range of laptops and desktop computers

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday shopping season officially kicks off, ASUS is excited to announce major savings through the ASUS Store as well as major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Micro Center, and Walmart. From now until December 1, 2025, the promotion features a vast selection of laptops and desktop computers, providing discounts on devices for every type of user.

Explore some of our top holiday picks below:

ASUS BF_CM

Best Under $500

ASUS Chromebook CX15 Pricing and availability: $139.00 at Walmart – you save $80.99! Best for: Elementary and middle school students who need a reliable, secure, and user-friendly laptop for everyday learning. What sets it apart: Built to meet US military-grade durability standards and featuring a spill-resistant keyboard, the ASUS Chromebook CX15 is designed to withstand any mishaps that may occur. The device also runs on ChromeOS, which is praised for its ease of use and robust, built-in security features – ensuring a safe and manageable experience. The stylish colors, such as Fabric Blue, adds a fun, modern touch that kids and parents will love.

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 ( Intel / AMD ) Pricing and availability: Starting at $159.99 at Amazon (Intel / AMD) – you save up to $105.00! Best for: Elementary and middle school students who need a reliable, secure, and user-friendly laptop for everyday learning. What sets it apart: The Vivobook Go 15 is a sleek and simple Windows-based laptop that's perfect for kids who need dependable performance. Its up to IPS display, reliable battery life, and lightweight build make it ideal for schoolwork, creativity, and entertainment – at home or on-the-go. Additional kid-friendly features include a physical webcam shield for privacy.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 Pricing and availability: $349.99 at Best Buy – you save $150.00! Best for: Middle and high school students who prefer the benefits of ChromeOS devices (e.g., ease of use, seamless integration with Google Workspace applications, and affordability) but need a boost in performance. What sets it apart: With 2x the power, speed, memory, and storage that come with the Chromebook Plus designation, the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 – which features the Intel® Core™ i3 processor – offers Google AI-enhanced performance and the hardware features needed to handle demanding tasks and streamline workflows with ease.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip Pricing and availability: $449.99 at the ASUS Store – you save $150.00! Best for: Middle and high school students who desire the flexibility offered by a 2-in-1 device. What sets it apart: The Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip has a 360° hinge that allows it to function both as a traditional laptop and a tablet with stylus support (ASUS Pen 2.0 sold separately) so students can, for example, take handwritten notes in tablet mode and then switch to laptop mode for typing essays. Its power-efficient AMD Ryzen™ 3 7320C mobile processor is supported with up to 13 hours of battery life, ensuring the laptop excels with academic tasks throughout the day.

ASUS Vivobook 16 (Qualcomm) Pricing and availability : $498.99 at Amazon – you save $301.00! Best for : Value-conscious consumers who are looking to enhance their everyday computing with a Copilot+ PC. What sets it apart: Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon® X processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of storage, the Vivobook 16 delivers fast, responsive performance that's backed by an impressive up to 27 hours of battery life. Featuring integrated Copilot+ PC features like Recall, Cocreator, and Live Captions, it's built to boost productivity, creativity, and streamline workflows – all without a premium price tag.



Best Under $1,000

ASUS V500 Mini Tower Desktop Pricing and availability : $579.99 at Amazon – you save $100.00! Best for: Those looking to set up a family PC or a budget-friendly way to upgrade their home office. What sets it apart: The ASUS V500 Mini Tower is a great pick for shoppers looking for a desktop with fast, quiet, and reliable performance. With a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of storage, it handles productivity and entertainment-related tasks with ease. Its compact design and included keyboard and mouse make setup simple and stress-free.

ASUS Vivobook 16 (AMD) Pricing and availability : $699.99 at the ASUS Store – you save $200.00! Best for: Value-conscious consumers who are looking to enhance their everyday computing with a Copilot+ PC. What sets it apart: Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB of storage, the Vivobook 16 is ideal for multitasking, light content creation, and smooth performance across apps. It also features a full suite of Copilot+ AI tools like Recall, Cocreator, and Live Captions to streamline work and creativity.

ASUS V400 AiO Pricing and availability : $799.99 at the Micro Center – you save $200.00! Best for: Those looking to set up a family PC or a budget-friendly way to upgrade their home office. What sets it apart: The ASUS V400 all-in-one desktop is perfect for households that want a stylish, reliable PC without the bulk of a traditional tower setup. It features a large 27" FHD touchscreen with vibrant color and minimal bezels and is enhanced with Dolby Atmos audio, making it perfect for both work and play. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of storage it is well-equipped to handle everyday computing.

ASUS ExpertBook P5 Pricing and availability: $979.99 at B&H – you save $100.00 Best for: Entrepreneurs and small business owners who are in need of powerful performance and enterprise-grade protection for peace of mind. What sets it apart: Engineered with comprehensive ASUS ExpertGuardian security features, including a commercial-grade BIOS, Windows 11 Secured-core PC technologies, and a TPM 2.0 chip, the ASUS ExpertBook P5 creates a robust shield against daily digital threats. Enhanced with integrated biometric login, Adaptive Lock for automatic privacy, and a complimentary 1-year McAfee+ Premium membership with AI-powered threat and scam protection, it ensures your data is secure while offering the advanced productivity of a Copilot+ PC.

ASUS Vivobook S16 Pricing and availability: $989.99 at Amazon – you save $210.00! Best for: Users who want the best performance, portability, and premium touches. What sets it apart: Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor and XDNA NPU, the Vivobook S16 delivers up to 50 TOPS for AI-enhanced performance. Its compact form factor, all-day battery life, and Copilot+ features make it perfect for college students and professionals who are often on-the-go. With premium features like a stunning 3K OLED display, backlit keyboard, and a full metal chassis, the Vivobook S16 exudes sophistication.



Best for Gaming

ASUS TUF Gaming T500 Pricing and availability: $899.99 at Micro Center – you save $300.00! Best for: Gamers who want an affordable, compact rig that doesn't compromise on performance. What sets it apart: It pairs the power of a full NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Ti GPU with an efficient mobile CPU, delivering a quiet, power-saving setup that still punches above its weight.

ASUS TUF Gaming F16 Pricing and availability: Starting at $999.99 at the ASUS Store, Amazon, and Best Buy – you save $200.00! Best for: Gamers who want an affordable, durable 16" laptop built for high FPS 1080p gameplay. What sets it apart: A gaming first design that pairs a durable, rugged chassis with a 165Hz 16" display, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050 graphics, and a desktop class Intel® HX processor.

ROG Strix G16 Pricing and availability: Starting at $1,299.99 at the ASUS Store and Amazon – you save up to $500.00! Best for: Gamers who need the power of a desktop computer but prefer the portable form factor of a laptop. What sets it apart: Equipped with powerful hardware often found in desktop PCs, like up to the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX Processor and up to a NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti GPU, the ROG Strix G16 is perfect for gamers who have limited space but prefer a compact solution without sacrificing performance. Not only is this laptop built to handle resource-intensive AAA game titles at high frames per second, it also serves as a highly capable workstation for STEM and creative applications.

ROG Flow Z13 Pricing and availability : $1,799.99 at the ASUS Store – you save $300.00! Best for: Users who need an ultra-portable machine for AI workloads, high quality gaming, content creation, and the versatility of a 2-in-1 form factor. What sets it apart: Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI MAX+ 395 Processor paired with Radeon 8060S graphics, this tablet-like 2-in-1 device delivers true workstation-class power and versatility, both in its form factor and in the wide range of demanding tasks it can handle.

ROG G700 Pricing and availability: $1,899.99 at Micro Center – you save $500.00! Best for: Gamers who demand the absolute best performance without compromise. What sets it apart: The ROG G700 is a full-tower desktop PC that features top-of-the-line components, including the AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D processor and Radeon™ RX 9070 XT graphics, all supported by a sophisticated cooling system to ensure peak performance during intense gaming sessions as well as STEM and content creation tasks. Its premium build, sleek design, and tool-less chassis allow for easy future upgrades and maintenance.



Best for On-the-Go Multitasking

ASUS Zenbook DUO Pricing and availability: $1,499.99 at the ASUS Store – you save $200.00! Best for: The ultimate power user, someone who requires maximum screen space in a portable form What sets it apart: Featuring two 14" 3K OLED touchscreens that fold out into a dual-display workspace, the Zenbook DUO is perfect for side-by-side multitasking without the need for external monitors. With an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB of storage, it offers workstation-class performance for streamlined productivity. Created with versatility in mind, the Zenbook DUO features four modes – dual-screen, sharing, desktop, and laptop – to provide users with expanded possibilities.



AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

Please note: All prices displayed are subject to change at any time without notice. Promotional products are subject to availability.

Check more deals at ASUS Store.

For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/us/ or contact your local ASUS representative. To join the ASUS USA mailing list, please sign up here.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS USA Pressroom: https://www.asus.com/us/news/

ASUS USA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus.n.america/

ASUS USA Twitter: https://twitter.com/ASUSUSA

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

FORTUNE and FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and are used under license.

SOURCE ASUS Computer International