AI Agents Force Rethink of SaaS Pricing and Improve Customer Experiences

New enterprise deployment data from Automation Anywhere shows AI service agents resolving more than 80% of employee support requests, reducing ITSM licensing costs by up to 50%.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the leading provider of Agentic Process Automation (APA) and agentic solutions, today released new data showing that its AI agents are materially changing the economics of enterprise IT support. Based on analysis of millions of service requests and tickets across more than 70 enterprise deployments, the company found its AI agents resolving more than 80% of employee service requests on average, potentially reducing IT service management (ITSM) licensing costs up to 50%.

The findings signal a fundamental disruption in pricing enterprise software. For decades, enterprises have paid a "SaaS tax"— a compounding cost tied to seats, usage, and growing complexity, rather than outcomes. As AI systems diagnose and resolve service issues autonomously, pricing models tied to seat licenses, including those used by legacy SaaS platforms, are increasingly disconnected from the work performed.

Across enterprise deployments using Automation Anywhere's purpose-built AI agents for service desks and ITSM, organizations reported:

AI agents auto-resolving more than 80% of IT support requests.

ITSM licensing costs may reduce up to 50%, resulting in large enterprises saving more than $5 million annually on average.

Significant reductions in service desk workload, including 50% fewer call volumes and faster resolution times.

Time-to-value with first AI agents in as little as 8 weeks.

Corresponding gains in employee productivity.

The shift comes as enterprise software costs continue to rise. Gartner reports that "SaaS vendors are driving substantial cost increases for enterprise clients, with renewal uplifts reading 10 to 20% on average — far exceeding global inflation and typical IT budget growth.[1]" At the same time, AI adoption is accelerating this change with its core promise of helping CIOs reduce the SaaS tax of legacy ITSM platforms.

Legacy ITSM platforms are largely priced based on per-seat licenses, and platform usage, meaning organizations spend more as their workforce and IT complexity grow. As AI agents, especially those purpose-built with domain-specific knowledge, execute more work autonomously, fewer employee and customer service interactions are required, challenging pricing models tied to service desk seats and usage.

"AI agents aren't just reducing cost, they're raising the standard for how work gets done," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder of Automation Anywhere. "They can prevent issues, resolve them instantly, and deliver consistent, high-quality outcomes. That resets expectations for service across the enterprise."

With strong traction with Fortune 1000 enterprises in IT, Automation Anywhere customers are expanding agentic AI-first services from IT to support HR, finance, procurement, and broader customer and employee experience workflows, signaling a rapid shift as AI agents begin executing tasks directly across enterprise systems. Learn more at AutomationAnywhere.com.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere has been committed to defining the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation for over 20 years. The company enables this future through its leading Agentic Process Automation (APA) System for IT leaders and developers as well as purpose-built agentic solutions for business leaders in finance, customer service, IT and HR. Learn more at automationanywhere.com .

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Automation Anywhere is a registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other marks referenced are the property of their respective owners. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Media Contact:

Rachel Morrison

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1 Gartner, 5 Ways SaaS Vendors Are Increasing Costs and What to Do About It, Hannah Decker, James Smith, 23 October 2025

SOURCE Automation Anywhere