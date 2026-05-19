Automation Anywhere Collaborates with Cisco, NVIDIA, Okta, and OpenAI, Launching EnterpriseClaw to Run Next-Generation AI Agents Inside Enterprise Systems

New capability enables organizations to run claw-style AI agents across cloud, desktop, on-premises, and secure enterprise systems with centralized orchestration, governance, and control

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere today announced EnterpriseClaw. Developed in collaboration with Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and OpenAI, a new capability designed to make claw-style AI agents effective across enterprise operations. With EnterpriseClaw, organizations can deploy autonomous AI agents across cloud platforms, desktops, on-premises systems, and secured enterprise networks — enabling AI-driven work to run securely, accurately, and under centralized control across large-scale enterprise operations.

Organizations are increasingly experimenting with claw-style AI agents that can execute tasks directly inside applications, browsers, terminals, and local systems. That makes them powerful for executing tasks where work happens, but many are designed primarily for individual users operating on a single machine or within isolated cloud environments.

EnterpriseClaw brings claw-style AI agents into enterprise operations. This new class of AI agents can run across enterprise teams and workflows — including cloud platforms and behind-the-firewall infrastructure — while maintaining centralized control over access, activity, governance, and observability. EnterpriseClaw agents also tap into the power of Automation Anywhere's Process Reasoning Engine (PRE) and Contextual Intelligence Graph to give them the enhanced accuracy and process context needed to automate business critical work more reliably than any LLM on its own.

For example, organizations can investigate complex customer claims by gathering information across desktop applications, on-premises systems, internal documents, and cloud platforms — while keeping sensitive financial, healthcare, or operational data inside secured enterprise systems.

This capability is foundational to operating as an Autonomous Enterprise — where AI runs enterprise work across systems, not just within isolated tools.

"For AI to have a transformational impact on business, it needs to be able to do work where the work actually happens," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Board Chairman of Automation Anywhere. "Many claw-style AI agents are incredibly powerful, but most were designed for isolated environments or individual users — while enterprise operations span teams, cloud platforms, desktops, on-premises systems, and highly regulated infrastructure. EnterpriseClaw is designed to unlock the potential of these next-generation AI agents for real enterprise operations. We're excited to collaborate with Cisco, NVIDIA, Okta, and OpenAI, whose technologies help support the security, identity, intelligence, and infrastructure requirements of enterprise-grade agentic systems."

Strategic Collaborations Enable Enterprise-Ready Claw-Style AI Agents

Powered by Automation Anywhere's hybrid cloud-native deployment architecture, EnterpriseClaw integrates with leading enterprise technology providers to deliver production-ready claw-style AI agent deployment:

"The widespread use of AI agents introduces an entirely new attack surface, making proactive, integrated security non-negotiable for enterprise adoption," said DJ Sampath, Senior Vice President and General Manager, AI Software and Platform at Cisco. "By incorporating Cisco AI Defense, EnterpriseClaw gains a comprehensive security layer designed specifically for agents. This allows businesses to innovate with autonomous AI confidently, knowing they are protected from development through deployment."

"Enterprises are deploying AI agents across their most critical workflows, and the question is no longer whether agents can do the work, but whether they can be trusted to do it safely," said Kari Briski, Vice President of Generative AI at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA OpenShell and NVIDIA Nemotron models provide the secure runtime and intelligent foundation for Automation Anywhere's EnterpriseClaw, enabling organizations to build and deploy autonomous, self-evolving agents with greater control, transparency and performance."

"The future of technology is agentic, and as AI agents proliferate, they will act with more autonomy, connect to more resources, and operate on behalf of more people and organizations," said Ely Kahn, Chief Product Officer of Okta. "AI Agents must have first-class identities. Okta's integration with EnterpriseClaw will ensure agents operate with the same rigorous authentication and least-privilege authorization applied to humans and give companies granular control and clear oversight as they embrace agentic automation."

"AI agents are quickly evolving from experimentation into real enterprise workflows," said Jason Lee, Head of Enterprise, Technology at OpenAI. "With the OpenAI models enterprises are already using, EnterpriseClaw enables organizations to bring frontier AI capabilities into agentic systems for regulated and mission-critical processes across their preferred environments."

EnterpriseClaw is designed to be extensible across a range of AI agent frameworks, allowing organizations to deploy internally developed agents or those built using third-party tools, and manage them alongside existing automations.

EnterpriseClaw is available in preview, with general availability expected later this year.

Automation Anywhere has been committed to defining the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation for over 20 years. The company enables this future through its leading Agentic Process Automation (APA) System for IT leaders and developers as well as purpose-built agentic solutions for business leaders in finance, customer service, IT and HR. Learn more at automationanywhere.com.

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SOURCE Automation Anywhere