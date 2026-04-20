AI and Emerging Technologies in Clinical Trials: Practical Applications and Regulatory Considerations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into how AI is being applied across protocol development, patient recruitment and trial operations. The featured speakers will discuss the role of decentralized and hybrid trial approaches in improving execution and patient access. Attendees will learn how modeling and simulation support study design and regulatory decision making. The speakers will also share key regulatory considerations when applying emerging technologies in clinical trials.

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical trials are undergoing a fundamental shift as emerging technologies reshape how studies are designed, executed and evaluated. For biopharma companies, the pressure to accelerate timelines, improve efficiency and reduce risk has made the integration of these technologies increasingly critical.

This webinar will explore how artificial intelligence (AI) and other key technology-enabled approaches are being applied across clinical trials today. From protocol development and feasibility assessment to patient identification, trial execution and data analysis, AI is enabling more informed decision-making earlier in the development process. At the same time, decentralized and hybrid trial models are changing how studies are conducted, expanding patient access and enabling more flexible, real-world data collection.

Alongside these advances, modeling and simulation continue to play a central role in clinical development. As an established and regulatory-accepted approach, modeling and simulation support dose selection, study design and risk reduction, and remain a critical component of data-driven decision making.

Importantly, the application of these technologies must align with evolving regulatory expectations. Considerations such as data quality, transparency, patient representativeness and validation of novel approaches are increasingly central to regulatory review.

This session will provide a practical, integrated view of how AI, decentralized trial technologies and modeling and simulation are being used in clinical trials today, and what biopharma companies should consider when applying these approaches in a regulatory context.

Register for this webinar to learn how AI in clinical trials can improve study design, execution and regulatory readiness.

Join experts from Allucent, Nate Thompson, Chief Information Officer; Sugato De, Senior Vice President, Product Development Consulting; Alex MacDonald, PhD, Senior Vice President of Model-informed Drug Development; and Christine Khoza, Executive Director, Global Head, SSU & Site Intelligence, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI and Emerging Technologies in Clinical Trials: Practical Applications and Regulatory Considerations.

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