Hybrid Operating Models: A Practical Guide to Harmonizing Priorities in Clinical Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain practical insights into designing fit-for-purpose operating models that are in tune with clinical development goals and set up clinical programs for success. Attendees will see available operating model options when partnering with flexible contract research organizations. The featured speaker will discuss the key elements to consider in the clinical trial RFP process. The speaker will also share real-world examples of hybrid models in successful clinical programs.

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As clinical development becomes increasingly complex and costly, biotech and pharmaceutical companies are rethinking how they partner with contract research organizations (CROs) to harmonize speed, cost, internal bandwidth and project scope. Rather than accepting rigid full-service and functional service provider (FSP) models, many are exploring more flexible hybrid approaches to strike the right balance for their unique needs.

In this webinar, the featured speaker will explore how operating models in clinical development are evolving and what should truly drive the model design for a Sponsor. Using a "soundboard" framework, this webinar will examine how to dial key priorities up or down and understand the trade-offs across full-service, FSP, and hybrid models. Through real-world scenarios, the speaker will highlight how hybrid models work in practice, empowering attendees to rethink the RFP process and approach CRO partnerships more strategically by asking the right questions early.

Register for this webinar to gain practical insights into designing fit-for-purpose operating models that are in tune with clinical development goals and set up clinical programs for success.

Join Cheryl Silva, Vice President, Functional Services, Premier Research, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Hybrid Operating Models: A Practical Guide to Harmonizing Priorities in Clinical Development.

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